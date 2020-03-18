Chattanooga State To Finish Semester Online

Chattanooga State Community College has revised its schedule and will be finishing the semester online. The Commencement program scheduled for May 9 has been canceled. Options to postpone are currently being explored. All athletic competition has been canceled for the remainder of the academic year.

"Our number one priority is the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff,” said Dr. Rebecca Ashford, Chattanooga State president. “We are implementing several contingency options that we feel are necessary to protect the health and safety of our community.”

Spring break will be extended through Sunday, March 22. All coursework, including tests, originally scheduled for the week of March 16 will be rescheduled.

Beginning Monday, March 23, classes will resume in an online format. The online format will continue through the remainder of the semester.

Beginning Monday, March 23, the Chattanooga State campus will be closed to the general public. Students, faculty, and staff would be allowed on campus with their College I.D. with the College enforcing appropriate social distancing protocols.

All on-campus events and group activities have been canceled through April 30.

Students and the community can access updates at this link: https://chattanoogastate.edu/coronavirus-information-campus-community