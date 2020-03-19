Catoosa County Tax Commissioner And Tax Assessor Offices Suspending In-Person Services

The Catoosa County Tax Commissioner and Tax Assessor Offices will be closed to public visitation beginning Friday and continuing until further notice. People can continue to rely on these services through access online, by mail and scheduled individual appointments.

"We are taking proactive measures to help protect the safety of our citizens and employees during this COVID-29 public health emergency," said Catoosa County Commission Chairman Steven Henry. "We regret any temporary inconvenience this may cause."

Tax Commission staff will continue to handle vehicle title and tag processing and renewals through the drop box at the entrance of the office at 800 Lafayette Street. Payments can be made with checks or money orders. They may also be handled online at www.catoosataxes.com. Processing is also available by scheduling an appointment at 706 965-2571.

Property online services including searching and paying taxes, viewing and printing property tax bills, property tax payments and receipts, general information and other services can be made without in person contact at www.catoosataxes.com. Homestead Exemptions can be filed by appointment only until Wednesday, April 1 by scheduling an appointment at 706 965-2571.

Additionally, the Tax Assessor Office will continue serving the public by mail, online and with scheduled individual appointments while in person contact is suspended. Documents including agricultural exemption renewals and new applications may be deposited in the drop box at the entrance of the neighboring Tax Commissioner Office. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (706) 965-3772, and by emailing Dale McCurdy at dale.mccurdy@catoosa.com or Ann Knight at Ann.knight@catoosa.com.

The latest information about all Catoosa County services is available online at www.catoosa.com.