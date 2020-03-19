 Thursday, March 19, 2020 69.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Catoosa County Tax Commissioner And Tax Assessor Offices Suspending In-Person Services

Thursday, March 19, 2020

The Catoosa County Tax Commissioner and Tax Assessor Offices will be closed to public visitation beginning Friday and continuing until further notice. People can continue to rely on these services through access online, by mail and scheduled individual appointments.

 

"We are taking proactive measures to help protect the safety of our citizens and employees during this COVID-29 public health emergency," said Catoosa County Commission Chairman Steven Henry.

"We regret any temporary inconvenience this may cause." 

 

Tax Commission staff will continue to handle vehicle title and tag processing and renewals through the drop box at the entrance of the office at 800 Lafayette Street. Payments can be made with checks or money orders. They may also be handled online at www.catoosataxes.com. Processing is also available by scheduling an appointment at 706 965-2571. 

 

Property online services including searching and paying taxes, viewing and printing property tax bills, property tax payments and receipts, general information and other services can be made without in person contact at www.catoosataxes.com. Homestead Exemptions can be filed by appointment only until Wednesday, April 1 by scheduling an appointment at 706 965-2571.

 

Additionally, the Tax Assessor Office will continue serving the public by mail, online and with scheduled individual appointments while in person contact is suspended. Documents including agricultural exemption renewals and new applications may be deposited in the drop box at the entrance of the neighboring Tax Commissioner Office. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (706) 965-3772, and by emailing Dale McCurdy at dale.mccurdy@catoosa.com or Ann Knight at Ann.knight@catoosa.com

 

The latest information about all Catoosa County services is available online at www.catoosa.com


March 19, 2020

CHI Memorial said it will have a new visitation policy in effect at noon on Thursday. The health system "is adopting a highly restrictive visitation policy designed to protect our patients and ... (click for more)

Burglaries are down, but domestic assaults are definitely on the rise as Chattanooga residents move to close quarters due to the virus threat. In many cases, it is the women who get riled ... (click for more)

Officials of the Chattanooga YMCA said they have closed all branches and are turning their focus on meeting community needs. President & CEO Janet Dunn said, "This week, the YMCA of Metropolitan ... (click for more)




CHI Memorial said it will have a new visitation policy in effect at noon on Thursday. The health system "is adopting a highly restrictive visitation policy designed to protect our patients and associates." The following changes will remain in effect until further notice. No visitors will be allowed in the in-patient setting. Outpatient procedures/surgery or outpatient ... (click for more)

Burglaries are down, but domestic assaults are definitely on the rise as Chattanooga residents move to close quarters due to the virus threat. In many cases, it is the women who get riled up and then arrested, according to jail reports. In one case on Sunday, police responded to a domestic assault call on Roanoke Ave. The victim claimed she had been arguing with her husband, ... (click for more)

Good News On The Coronavirus

Mr. Exum, Thank you for stepping out of our fear-engulfed culture to bring us good news on the coronavirus! Who would have thought West Point classmates? Hats off to these young men and their example of leadership - Refreshing, Encouraging and Calming! Tanya Goodpasture Ooltewah (click for more)

Roy Exum: America's Newest Army?

I got a wonderful phone call from my church yesterday that informed me of a new army. It seems the young people have banded together and are offering an absolutely free service, if you please, to the older members of the church at this time of the coronavirus. This band of fearless high school and college students will take you to the doctor, pick up your meds at the pharmacy, gather ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: UT's Response To Coronavirus Actions

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s collective response to the SEC canceling the remainder of the 2019-20 sporting calendar amounted to a public service endorsement for the unprecedented decision. UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer and six coaches met with the media on Tuesday. Above all the varying circumstances, they endorsed the need to take this step in response to the coronavirus pandemic. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Rec Department Suspends Registration For Adult Softball Leagues

Registration for the adult spring softball leagues has been suspended. The Youth and Family Development/Recreation Division has released the following statement. According to Richard West, Sports Coordinator, “Due to concern with the Coronavirus outbreak Spring Softball Registration for Summit is now suspended until further notice. This will be re-evaluated April1. If you ... (click for more)


