Rep. Colton Moore Urges Residents Not To Attend Church, Funerals; Says 3 Albany, Ga., Coronavirus Victims Went To Same Funeral

Georgia House 1 Rep. Colton Moore is urging that residents not attend church or funerals, saying three recent coronavirus victims attended the same funeral.

Instead, the Sand Mountain representative advised "reading the Good Book and praying as much as you can."

Rep. Moore said the pandemic "is much more deadly than we expected."

He said, "Resources in Atlanta are already running short," and he said it will ultimately be up to the local communities to deal with the outbreak of the new strain of virus.

Rep. Moore said it will ultimately reach Dade County, which has not yet reported a case.

He said it is important that the elderly, especially, not have contact with other people who might be carrying the virus. He said efforts should be made to take food to seniors.

Rep. Moore said Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross has begun using patrol cars to take food from churches and food banks to the homes of the elderly.

