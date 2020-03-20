New Video Visitation Measures Implemented At Silverdale Detention Center For Attorney-Client Communication

In a further attempt to mitigate the exposure of Silverdale Detention Center personnel and the inmates housed from the coronavirus, officials are implementing the following temporary video visitation measures at Silverdale to safely facilitate attorney-client communication. Silverdale does currently offer video visitation for attorney-client communication, but it requires the attorney to physically visit the facility and utilize a video monitor based system.Effective immediately, in order to allow criminal defense attorneys to speak with their clients without having to physically visit the facility, the HCSO Information Systems Division (IT) has provided IPads to be used by inmates at the facility in order for them to Facetime with their legal counsel.Officials said, "As we move forward, the HCSO Information Systems Division will work with CoreCivic representatives to implement a long-term accessible video visitation system that can be utilized off-site."In the meantime, legal representatives who wish to speak with their clients may contact the following CoreCivic personnel during business hours and after-hours for video visitation access.Request During Business Hours (Monday-Friday) 8 a.m.–4 p.m.Contact Bonnie Bush423-308-3906Weekend and HolidaysContact: James Deal (Assistant Warden)615-450-2487

