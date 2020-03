Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ABLES, JAMIE SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/21/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00 APPUGLIESE, JOSEPH FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/10/1978

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION COX, LOGAN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/14/1999

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2020

Charge(s):

AUTO THEFT CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/15/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DANIEL, AARON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/10/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT FUGATE, JAMES ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/04/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2020

Charge(s):

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION SCHEDULE II-RESALE HARDNETT, SETH BENJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/04/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ROBBERY) HATCHETT, JONATHAN BRADFORD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/04/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HINKLEY, MELISSA CHERIE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/16/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE(PETITION TO REV HUFF, JAMES HENRY

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/25/1967

Arresting Agency: INS



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JOHNSON, JEFFERY ANDERSON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/10/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2020

Charge(s):

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

FELONY VANDALISM OVER $1,000 MCKENZIE, SUSAN PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1,000

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

FAILURE TO APPEAR MELTON, ASHLEY DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/11/1996

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MENIFEE, DAYONTAE LATRELL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/02/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MEYERS, TRAVIS MILTON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/01/1994

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MOORE, REBECCA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/29/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT OLIVER, DAVID L

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/31/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ORR, RAYMOND EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT OVERSTREET, MARK D

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/24/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OWEN, COURTNEY L

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/20/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000