Lee Issues Executive Order Allowing Government Bodies To Meet Electronically

Governor Bill Lee has issued an executive order allowing governmental bodies to hold their meetings electronically in the wake of the coronavirus threat.

The order said the bodies should live stream the meetings whenever possible.

If they are not able to live stream, they are to make a video or audio of the session available to the public.

The County Commission recently had discussed the possibility of holding "virtual" meetings, using some apps as Zoom.

County Attorney Rheubin Taylor told commissioners under current law they needed to be "in their seats" at the meeting room to validly cast a vote under current state law.

