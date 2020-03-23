Red Bank To Go Along With Tight New Restrictions From Governor Lee

Red Bank Vice Mayor Ruth Jeno, acting as mayor, announced Monday that the city will initiate the necessary steps to follow Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 17 mandating statewide measures effective at midnight today through April 6. Red Bank city officials have been closely monitoring the public health concerns raised by the Coronavirus pandemic and will observe the state’s requirements, urging all citizens to do the same, officials said.

Executive Order 17 prohibits social gatherings of 10 or more people and also enacts the following provisions regarding restaurants, bars, and similar food and drink establishments:





Establishments are to exclusively offer drive-thru, take-out or delivery options to support families, businesses and the food supply chain during this emergency. Establishments may sell alcohol by take-out or delivery (with the purchase of food) in closed containers to those who are age 21 and up.





Gyms and fitness/exercise centers or substantially similar facilities are to temporarily close and suspend in-person services. In the interim, these businesses are encouraged to pursue digital programming if possible.

The order also pursues additional measures to keep vulnerable populations such as the elderly and those with underlying conditions safe. Visitation to nursing homes, retirement homes, and long-term care or assisted-living facilities is now limited to visits involving essential care only. Businesses are encouraged to enact policies that take extra steps to assist vulnerable populations by considering measures such as shopping hours exclusive from the general public.





Citizens are encouraged to continue to observe the well-publicized common sense steps each person can take to prevent the spread of the disease.





