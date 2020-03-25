 Wednesday, March 25, 2020 63.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Alabama Man Charged In Murder Of Corbin Hale, 24, In Jasper, Tn.

Wednesday, March 25, 2020
James Hunter Scott
James Hunter Scott

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of an Alabama man for a homicide that occurred over the weekend in Jasper, Tn.

 

At the request of 12th District Attorney General Michael Taylor, on Sunday TBI special agents responded to a report of a shooting death that occurred early that morning in the 400 block of Elm Street in Jasper.

 

Marion County 911 dispatchers received a call about a shooting at that address.

When Jasper police officers arrived at the scene, they found that Corbin Kain Hale, 24, had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was declared deceased.

 

The investigation revealed that the victim and James Scott, an acquaintance from Alabama, had been involved in a confrontation. During that altercation, Scott fired multiple times at the victim, the TBI said.

 

With the assistance of the Jackson County (Ala.) Sheriff’s Department, and the Bridgeport (Ala.) and Stevenson (Ala.) Police Departments, James Hunter Scott, 27, was transported from Alabama and charged with one count of criminal homicide.

 

He was booked into the Marion County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.


March 25, 2020

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/25/20

March 25, 2020

March 25, 2020

Charges Dropped Against Former Car Salesman Charged With Kidnapping Customer, Taking His Money


Federal charges have been dismissed against a former salesman for Mountain View Chevrolet, who was accused of kidnapping a customer and taking money from him. Daniel Clayton Bryant had been




AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/25/20

Vehicle Emissions Testing Centers Still Open And Taking Money, Though Testing Requiring Are Currently Suspended

Governor Bill Lee, as part of the effort to ease contact requirements on citizens during the coronavirus crisis, has suspended the requirements for vehicle emissions testing until further notice. But that does not mean the vehicle emissions centers, including those in Chattanooga, are not open and taking money. State Air Pollution Control officials said they have no control

We Are All In This Together

My hat is off to those on the front lines – nurses, doctors, emergency services, and essential business employees who are working through this pandemic. Yesterday, a young man and woman delivered groceries to my car. I loaded my car so that these two could keep their distance. Both talked about being careful not to bring anything harmful home to their families. Wow. I felt for both

Roy Exum: Pelosi Stalls The Stimulus Bill

One week from today, rents and mortgages and promissory notes will come due all across the United States. Next Wednesday in the first of a new month, and the hands-down winner of this year's April Fool Hall of Shame is Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. She has held up a Stimulus Act that hopefully will soon ease the burden on every man, woman and child in our entire nation. Yet

Lee Men Hoops Remember Season Of Firsts

The 2019-20 season for the men's basketball team came to a shocking end on March 14 with the club in Lakeland, Florida waiting for a date with rival Alabama Huntsville in their first ever appearance in the NCAA D2 South Regional Tournament. The event was being hosted by Florida Southern. "Once things started unfolding and the NBA made their decision, the NCAA quickly followed

Mocs Athletics Host Facebook Watch Party: Focus On the 80s

What's the greatest 5-year run in Chattanooga Mocs basketball history? There's solid arguments to made for three different segments, but tonight's Chattanooga Athletics Facebook Watch Party focuses on the '80s. "5 Golden Years" was a look back at the 1981-85 seasons. It was produced by WDEF 12 led by then sports director Randy Smith who narrated the highlight-packed era. How


