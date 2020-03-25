Alabama Man Charged In Murder Of Corbin Hale, 24, In Jasper, Tn.

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of an Alabama man for a homicide that occurred over the weekend in Jasper, Tn.

At the request of 12th District Attorney General Michael Taylor, on Sunday TBI special agents responded to a report of a shooting death that occurred early that morning in the 400 block of Elm Street in Jasper.

Marion County 911 dispatchers received a call about a shooting at that address.

When Jasper police officers arrived at the scene, they found that Corbin Kain Hale, 24, had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was declared deceased.

The investigation revealed that the victim and James Scott, an acquaintance from Alabama, had been involved in a confrontation. During that altercation, Scott fired multiple times at the victim, the TBI said.

With the assistance of the Jackson County (Ala.) Sheriff’s Department, and the Bridgeport (Ala.) and Stevenson (Ala.) Police Departments, James Hunter Scott, 27, was transported from Alabama and charged with one count of criminal homicide.

He was booked into the Marion County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.