Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Go To 65; Cases Jump To 2,130

Friday, March 27, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Friday that 65 people in the state have died of the coronavirus. That total is up from 38 on Tuesday.

The cases have spiraled to 2,130 - up from 1,387 on Wednesday with a rapid spread around the Atlanta area. The Tuesday report showed 1,026 cases. It was at 800 on Monday.

Officials said 586 have been hospitalized.

Whitfield County has six cases. Dade and Walker counties are among the few Georgia counties that have avoid the virus thus far. 

Catoosa and Chattooga counties still are listed with one each. 

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 104 cases - up from 61 on Monday. Floyd County (Rome) has gone up to 25 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) jumped to 12. 

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 348 in Fulton County - up from 231 in one day. now in Fulton County and 160 in Cobb County. There are now 217 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has increased to 112 cases. Cases at Clayton County (Jonesboro) have surged to 52.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, has risen in one day from 123 cases to 156 and now to 199. Lee County, which is near Albany, has gone up to 37.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 48 cases and Carroll County (Carrollton) is at 62. Clarke County (Athens) has 33 cases and Hall (Gainesville) 29.

 


March 27, 2020

March 27, 2020

Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield issued his second Emergency Order aimed at slowing the spread of novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19. The order requires all non-home based childcare ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested Jacob Price McNamara, 21, on Friday, charging him with 11 counts of arson and three counts of reckless burning. ... (click for more)

Mayor Andy Berke released the following message on Friday afternoon: You may recall that on March 18, the Hamilton County Health Department announced the third confirmed case in our community. ... (click for more)




Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield issued his second Emergency Order aimed at slowing the spread of novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19. The order requires all non-home based childcare facilities, as defined by the state, and personal care services to close no later than 12:01 a.m. on Monday. “We are trying to stay one step ahead of a truly invisible enemy that is plaguing ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested Jacob Price McNamara, 21, on Friday, charging him with 11 counts of arson and three counts of reckless burning. The arrest is the result of a several months long investigation into several suspicious fires occurring in the Soddy Daisy, Lakesite, and Ooltewah areas since October of 2019. Detectives ... (click for more)

Mr. President, Value Lives Over Business

Dear Mr. President, Do you wish to be the president who, by lifting restrictions necessary to slow the spread of COVID19 too soon, caused thousands upon thousands of unnecessary deaths? Do you wish to be the president who also left even more thousands with seriously impaired lung function by the same action? That will be your legacy if you carry out your threat to call industries ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Believe He Did It

Earlier this week there came a wonderful story out of Italy that revealed a Catholic Archpriest, Don Giuseppe Berardelli, was among the 6,000-plus-and-growing who have now died via the coronavirus in one of the most beloved countries in the world. There have actually been well over 100 priests and clergy who have died at the European epicenter of the most vicious virus in our modern ... (click for more)

Dalton State's Randy Bell And Kevon Tucker Named NAIA All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dalton State senior guards Randy Bell and Kevon Tucker were named to the NAIA All-American team on Wednesday. Bell garnered first team honors, while Tucker was named honorable mention. Since the Roadrunners became eligible for awards and postseason play in 2014, at least one men's basketball player has made the All-American list. Bell led the Roadrunners ... (click for more)

3 UTC Amigos: Ryan, Vila, Jean-Baptiste Completed Rare Feat

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball 2020 edition did a few special things throughout the season. The squad made its mark in the history books while going 20-13, 10-8 in the Southern Conference, and finishing a whisker away from their 24th SoCon Tournament Championship game appearance. GoMocs.com takes a look at this crew’s historical touches. Today’s installment focuses on ... (click for more)


