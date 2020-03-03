Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADDISON, LINDSEY GRACE

1109 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

AGEE, ROSE

913 STATE LINE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

BALLARD, JAMES HARRIS

804 EAST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BARNETTE, AVIA LENISE

2604 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

---

BARRY, BENJAMIN ZACK

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BRUMBALOUGH, JACK WAYNE

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37402

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CARTWRIGHT, MATTHEW BYRON

912 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CHASTAIN, MATTHEW ALLEN

76 NORTH NICKAJACK RD FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CLEMENS, PAUL ARTHUR

9917 SHORE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 30720

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

COLLINS, JONATHAN COLE

2609 MILL BRIDGE RD LOUNDEN,

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FALSE REPORTS

---

COWAN, BESS J

3507 DAYTON BLVD B 20 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

COX, DUANTE L

4037 TEAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAUGHERTY, DENISE MICHELL

5407 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGG.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT---DEHART, ALEXANDRA LEE8455 SKYBROOKS DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DOWNER, SEAN TOM620 E 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION HARASSMENTVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---FRIZZELLE, MICHAEL SEAN7767 LASATA LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GOLDBERG, RYAN BENJAMIN301 STEELE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HAWES, TANYA LAMARA921 SIGNAL MTN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HENDERSON, TRACEY RENEE512 HIGHWAY 95 ROCK SPRING, 30739Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG---HITCHCOCK, MICHAEL LESLIE3927 ARKWRIGHT ST LUPTON CITY, 37351Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---HODGES, ADAM LEATHHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HUGGINS, YASMIN TERRIELLA7710 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---JENKINS, ZACHERY5710 WELLS CIR STONE MTN, 30087Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---JOHNSTON, THOMAS M168 COUNTY ROAD 384 NOITA, 37826Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LAWERY, DEWAYNE ONEAL2617 REECE ALLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---LORENZO-GONZALEZ, SANTOS3115 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MARCARIO-RAMIREZ, ALEX1807 KILEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCGEE, DYLAN AVERY12610 CIVIC CLUB DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---MOORE, ERVIN LAVELE33 EVERGLADE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NICHOLSON, TAWANA ANN1126 GROVE ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (FELONY)---OLDHAM, KIMBERLY D5028 ELLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE---PACE, MARVIN LYDELL2533 TILSON DR SE ATLANTA, 30317Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATION---PATILLO, KELLI DARDEN2100 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PATTERSON, BARRY CHARLES2829 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER---PHILLIPS, CHARLES TEVIA1164 LADD SPRINGS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000---QUALLS, KENNETH JAMES5171 CHESTNUT CREEK RD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---RANDOLPH, JUSTIN T116 PINE LN ALTAMONT, 37301Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---REYES CHAVARRIA, JOSE FELICIANOAge at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RICHARDSON, JONAS CHARLES749 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION APPEAL OF JUDGEMENT/THE---ROYER, AMBER PAIGE3523 CONLEY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDUI---SEYMOUR, JARETT PHILLIP1340 CHANCELLOR CIR BENSALEM, 19020Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, NATHAN HUNTER2061 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TILLEY, MICHAEL JASON3424 Crabtree Dr East Ridge, 374121114Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TIMMONS, ANTHONY CORNEAL3106 SAINT PAUL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ---WALKER, SHAE L1514 CHAMBERLAIN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESION OF HEROIN---WHITT, DONIELLE6200 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WILLIAMS, AMARI MILAN4006 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE

