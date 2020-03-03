Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADDISON, LINDSEY GRACE
1109 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
AGEE, ROSE
913 STATE LINE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
BALLARD, JAMES HARRIS
804 EAST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BARNETTE, AVIA LENISE
2604 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
---
BARRY, BENJAMIN ZACK
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BRUMBALOUGH, JACK WAYNE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CARTWRIGHT, MATTHEW BYRON
912 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CHASTAIN, MATTHEW ALLEN
76 NORTH NICKAJACK RD FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CLEMENS, PAUL ARTHUR
9917 SHORE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 30720
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
COLLINS, JONATHAN COLE
2609 MILL BRIDGE RD LOUNDEN,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
---
COWAN, BESS J
3507 DAYTON BLVD B 20 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
COX, DUANTE L
4037 TEAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAUGHERTY, DENISE MICHELL
5407 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGG.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DEHART, ALEXANDRA LEE
8455 SKYBROOKS DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DOWNER, SEAN TOM
620 E 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION HARASSMENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
FRIZZELLE, MICHAEL SEAN
7767 LASATA LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GOLDBERG, RYAN BENJAMIN
301 STEELE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAWES, TANYA LAMARA
921 SIGNAL MTN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HENDERSON, TRACEY RENEE
512 HIGHWAY 95 ROCK SPRING, 30739
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
---
HITCHCOCK, MICHAEL LESLIE
3927 ARKWRIGHT ST LUPTON CITY, 37351
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HODGES, ADAM LEATH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HUGGINS, YASMIN TERRIELLA
7710 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
JENKINS, ZACHERY
5710 WELLS CIR STONE MTN, 30087
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
JOHNSTON, THOMAS M
168 COUNTY ROAD 384 NOITA, 37826
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LAWERY, DEWAYNE ONEAL
2617 REECE ALLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
LORENZO-GONZALEZ, SANTOS
3115 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARCARIO-RAMIREZ, ALEX
1807 KILEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCGEE, DYLAN AVERY
12610 CIVIC CLUB DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
MOORE, ERVIN LAVELE
33 EVERGLADE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NICHOLSON, TAWANA ANN
1126 GROVE ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (FELONY)
---
OLDHAM, KIMBERLY D
5028 ELLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
---
PACE, MARVIN LYDELL
2533 TILSON DR SE ATLANTA, 30317
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
PATILLO, KELLI DARDEN
2100 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PATTERSON, BARRY CHARLES
2829 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
---
PHILLIPS, CHARLES TEVIA
1164 LADD SPRINGS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
QUALLS, KENNETH JAMES
5171 CHESTNUT CREEK RD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RANDOLPH, JUSTIN T
116 PINE LN ALTAMONT, 37301
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
REYES CHAVARRIA, JOSE FELICIANO
,
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
RICHARDSON, JONAS CHARLES
749 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION APPEAL OF JUDGEMENT/THE
---
ROYER, AMBER PAIGE
3523 CONLEY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI
---
SEYMOUR, JARETT PHILLIP
1340 CHANCELLOR CIR BENSALEM, 19020
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, NATHAN HUNTER
2061 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TILLEY, MICHAEL JASON
3424 Crabtree Dr East Ridge, 374121114
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TIMMONS, ANTHONY CORNEAL
3106 SAINT PAUL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
---
WALKER, SHAE L
1514 CHAMBERLAIN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESION OF HEROIN
---
WHITT, DONIELLE
6200 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILLIAMS, AMARI MILAN
4006 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE
Here are the mug shots:
|ADDISON, LINDSEY GRACE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|AGEE, ROSE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/23/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BALLARD, JAMES HARRIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BRUMBALOUGH, JACK WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/26/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|CARTWRIGHT, MATTHEW BYRON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/29/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CHASTAIN, MATTHEW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLLINS, JONATHAN COLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|COWAN, BESS J
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAUGHERTY, DENISE MICHELL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/21/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DOWNER, SEAN TOM
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/01/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION HARASSMENT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|FREEMAN, WILLIAM DEON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/06/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|FRIZZELLE, MICHAEL SEAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOLDBERG, RYAN BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/23/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAWES, TANYA LAMARA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/24/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENDERSON, TRACEY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/06/1968
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
|
|LORENZO-GONZALEZ, SANTOS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARCARIO-RAMIREZ, ALEX
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MOORE, ERVIN LAVELE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/20/1980
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOSELY, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR R
|
|NICHOLSON, TAWANA ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (FELONY)
|
|PACE, MARVIN LYDELL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/20/1966
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|PATILLO, KELLI DARDEN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/19/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PATTERSON, BARRY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 12/09/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|PHILLIPS, CHARLES TEVIA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
|
|QUALLS, KENNETH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|RANDOLPH, JUSTIN T
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|RICHARDSON, JONAS CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/15/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION APPEAL OF JUDGEMENT/THE
|
|ROYER, AMBER PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/28/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SEYMOUR, JARETT PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, NATHAN HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/10/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THRAILKILL, TIFFANY JANE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|TILLEY, MICHAEL JASON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TIMMONS, ANTHONY CORNEAL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
|
|WALKER, SHAE L
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WHITT, DONIELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/24/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WILLIAMS, AMARI MILAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/09/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/02/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE
|