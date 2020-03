The Red Bank Commission has canceled its April 7 meeting.

City Manager Tim Thornbury said, "In an effort to minimize health risk for our citizens and staff, the regularly scheduled Red Bank City Commission Agenda Work Session and Commission Meeting for April 7 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. has been cancelled.

"The city of Red Bank continues to monitor current situations and will make a determination about future meetings as time necessitates."