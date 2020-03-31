Coronavirus Now Has 108 Georgia Victims; Cases Spiral To 3,817

Georgia state health officials said Monday that 108 people in the state have died of the coronavirus. The cases have climbed to 3,817 - up from the Monday report of 3,028. It was at 800 just over a week ago.

Officials said 818 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus.



Whitfield County has gone up to 10 cases.

Dade County reported its first case on Monday, but Walker County remains among the few Georgia counties that have avoided the virus thus far.

Catoosa County and Chattooga County remain at three cases.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 129 cases - up from 61 on Monday. There has been a second death there. Floyd County (Rome) has 32 cases with two deaths and Gordon County (Calhoun) is at 16 with one death.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County soaring to 547 cases. There have been 17 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 272 cases with 11 deaths. There are now 325 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with three deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 233 cases with two deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 96 with three deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 455 cases with 18 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 85 cases with six deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 74 cases and two deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 122 cases and one death. Clarke County (Athens) increased to 50 cases and five deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 65 cases.

The youngest Georgia virus victim was a 29-year-old female in Peach County.

A 33-year-old male died in Fulton County.