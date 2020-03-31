DPD Investigating Wallet Theft, Card Fraud

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects who used bank cards stolen from a woman’s purse to make purchases of more than $3,600 in gift cards and other items from two area grocery stores. The victim’s wallet was stolen from her purse while she ate at the Cracker Barrel on Market Street.The incident happened on March 13. The victim first noticed that her wallet was missing while she was trying to pay for groceries at the Kroger on West Walnut Avenue.After checking with her bank, the victim discovered that her credit card had been used to buy three $500 gift cards and other items from the same Kroger store and also more than $2,100 in gift cards and merchandise from the Walmart neighborhood market. An investigation determined that the suspect’s bank cards were used by two suspects, a male and a female. The male suspect was also seen on surveillance video at the Cracker Barrel with another man when the victim’s wallet was stolen. The pair entered and then left the restaurant after approximately two minutes.The first suspect was a black male wearing a dress shirt with a dark tie and a baseball hat. The second suspect was a black female wearing a gray jacket and a baseball cap pulled low over her eyes. The third individual who was with the first suspect in the Cracker Barrel was a black male wearing a jacket with a black shirt underneath.Anyone who recognizes these individuals or who has information on this crime is asked to contact Detective Charles Williams at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 280.