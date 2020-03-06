 Friday, March 6, 2020 52.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Administrative Law Judge Orders Reinstatement Of City Officer Who Fired Shots During Suicide Call

Friday, March 6, 2020

An administrative law judge has ordered that Chattanooga Police Officer Brian Cottell be reinstated to his employment at the department in connection with an incident in which shots were fired at a man during a suicide call.

 

Attorney Janie Varnell said, "The administrative law judge issued an opinion overturning Chief David Roddy’s wrongful decision to terminate him.

Officer Cottell is reinstated with full back pay and benefits."

 

She said the reversal happened "because the judge found that Officer Cottell did not violate the City's Firearm Discharge Policy and therefore the decision to terminate was not made upon a reasonable basis."

 

 The Medical Examiner's Office had determined that the suicide victim died from his own gunshot and not one fired by the officer. Of the three shots fired by Officer Cottell, one hit his thigh and the other two struck a nearby chair. 

 

Attorney Varnell said, "On Aug. 26, 2018, Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the home of a man threatening suicide with a weapon on Oakwood Drive. When officers entered the apartment, the suspect immediately armed himself with a loaded gun and pointed it directly at officers. Officers attempted to persuade the suspect to drop his weapon, but he continued to disobey lawful orders. After approximately a minute of negotiation, the suspect fired a round into his chest. Perceiving a deadly threat to himself and other officers, Officer Cottell immediately fired three rounds in response.

 

"Relying upon the credible testimony of officers on the scene and the established law, the court found that the officers were under a threat of deadly force during the entire encounter with the suspect, and that it would have been the height of foolishness for the officers to believe that the only threat the suspect presented was to himself.

 

“We are pleased with the order of the court and Judge Claudia Padfield’s thorough review of the substantial evidence in this case. On behalf of Officer Cottell, this order reiterates what we knew all along, which is that Officer Cottell acted quickly,  appropriately, and responsibly when faced with a deadly threat of harm. We look forward to Officer Cottell’s continued service to this community.”

 

The city of Chattanooga has 60 days to appeal the court’s order or it becomes final. 


Fire Destroys Mobile Home Friday Morning In Dallas Bay Area

A fire destroyed a mobile home Friday morning in the Dallas Bay area. At 10:23 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting a house fire at 9105 Hale Road. The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded, arrived on the scene, and reported 50% of the mobile home was on fire. While firefighters were attacking the fire, a 500-gallon propane tank exploded on the back side of the house. ... (click for more)

Child Sex Charges Dismissed Against Former Brown Middle School Teacher "Pending Further Investigation"

Child sex charges have been dismissed against a former eighth grade social studies teacher at Brown Middle School "pending further investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office." Mark A. Hernandez, 52, of 8656 Freeling Varner Road, Hixson, had been arrested last October for sexual battery by an authority figure and solicitation of a minor. Hernandez had recently resigned ... (click for more)

Constitutional Carry Law Is Lunacy - And Response

Tennessee’s legislative push to allow anyone over the age of 21 to carry a gun without a permit is simply nuts. If you support this “constitutional carry” lunacy, then please do the following. Give one of your guns to a person you know or a stranger who is in a custody battle, going through a divorce, facing some life altering situation like job loss or health issue, addicted ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Would You Do?

As word comes the panicking crazies are out buying all the toilet paper they can find (?), let’s take a walk into the land of doom. After all, daylight saving time comes this Sunday, hurrying up our coronavirus demise an hour earlier, so let’s get a plan. You know the bit: “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.” So let’s look into the brains of the pessimists who surround us and ... (click for more)

#2 Seed UTC Women Knocked Out Of SoCon Tournament By #7 Mercer

The #2 seed UTC women were knocked out of the Southern Conference Tournament in the opening round on Thursday. The Mocs fell to #7 Mercer, 63-55. “Not the ending we were hoping for under such a crazy turnaround in our season.” That was the sentiment expressed to the media by Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows after the unexpected loss in the quarterfinal round at the ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Stage 2nd Half Comeback To Stay Alive In SEC Tournament

The Lady Vols trailed Missouri by as many as 13 points in the first half, but piled up a big edge in the third quarter to advance in the SEC Tournament. Tennessee, after winning 64-51, faces Kentucky on Friday night at Greenville, S.C. It was the first time all season that the Lady Vols were behind at the half and came back to win. They were behind 34-26 at the half. They ... (click for more)


