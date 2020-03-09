Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ACHEY, JONATHON WAYNE
7054 PITCHER PLACE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
ALLMON, BRANDON JAMES
2003 ROCK BLUFF RD Hixson, 373433132
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BAMBURG, JUAWSONA EDGAR
6016 SHADYWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BARBER, DEAN CLINTON
1299 MERCER STREET LUPTON CITY, 37351
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BLANKS, TORY JAMES
5612 WEIGELIA DR Chattanooga, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BOST, ANDRIA DANIELLE
1201 HANNOVER ST APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 374091911
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BURRELL, SAMUEL GUY
104 N DOUGLAS AVE ROCKWOOD, 37854
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
CARTER, ROBERT JOSEPH
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD, APT 310 Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SEXUAL BATTERY
---
CECIL, JONATHAN DAUD
7017 TYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
CUSHING, GREGORY L
3314 OAKBBUR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
---
DUKE, BUDDY LEE
1949 NORTH POINT BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
---
DUQUEN, DENISE E
267 W 150TH STREET NEW YORK, 10039
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EWTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHEAL
4533 N FAIRMOUNT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
FAULKNER, SAVANNAH RENE
8783 DAYTON PIKE LOT 42 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FEBLES, CORDERO LINO
5516 OAKDALE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HENLEY, MICHAEL HEATH
9749 EAST BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HENSON, KEITH HOUSTON
138 HINTON LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PROBATIONARY CAPIAS POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1
---
KIRK, COLBY WAYNE
502 COUNTY ROAD 285 STEVENSON, 35772
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
LOPEZ, VICTOR ARIR
4139 E FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 373638002
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MAVITY, JOHN W
8911 VILLA RICA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
MOSIER, GARY LEVON
1060 PINEVILLE RD Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
NEAL, BRANDON SHANE
8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
NIX-COLLINS, BRADLEY JOHN
ROCKY FACE, 30740
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
NIXON, JACOB
4030 DELLWAY CIR EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NORWOOD, MALIK ERAZ
3522 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(SPEEDING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSES
---
OVERLAND, DANA ERIN
5745 BOZEMAN DR DALLAS, 75024
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PEOPLES, GREGORY LEE
26696 WHITT STREET #9 ARDMORE, 35739
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PITTMAN, JAMES EDWARD
HIGHWAY 41 7180 JASPER, 37374
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
POINTER, ARLANDIS KEITH
4612 HAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM MALICIOUS MISCHI
---
POINTER, BRANDON MICHAEL
4612 HAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Public Service Comm
RECKLESS DRIVING
SIMPLE POSSESSION (COCAINE)
SIMPLE POSSESSION (MARIJUANA)
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY
5310 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
QUARLES, PATSY J
408 DONALDSON ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RAMIREZ, CHRISTIAN
9259 SCARLETT RIDGE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
RILEY, SHANDLE MARIE
15087 LOG CABIN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
ROBERTS, BETTY MARIA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SANDERS, SELENA SHONTA
203 SMITH ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
FALSE REPORTS
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
SEWELL, LAWLER
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
STEPP, ERIC DEMON
824 General Cabot Ct Murfreesboro, 371291349
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SUMMEROW, ZACHARY DWIGHT
1701 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WEBB, CARMEN MARIE
114 PERRIN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PROSTITUTION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILLIAMS, JOHNNY N
2108 SIMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF COCAINE RESALE
POSSESSION OF ECTASY (MDMA) FOR RESALE
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
WRIGHT, ROY EDWARD
314 WAYMAN RD MADISONVILLE, 37354
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ZANE, IAN ALAN
203 SMITH ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSE REPORTS
Here are the mug shots:
|ACHEY, JONATHON WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
|
|
|
|BARBER, DEAN CLINTON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BLANKS, TORY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BOST, ANDRIA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/23/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|CARTER, ROBERT JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/25/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
|
|CUSHING, GREGORY L
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/19/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|DUKE, BUDDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
|
|EWTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/19/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF HEROIN
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|FEBLES, CORDERO LINO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENSON, KEITH HOUSTON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/18/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
- PROBATIONARY CAPIAS POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1
|
|KIRK, COLBY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|LOPEZ, VICTOR ARIR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MOSIER, GARY LEVON
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 10/03/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
|
|NEAL, BRANDON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|NIX-COLLINS, BRADLEY JOHN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|NIXON, JACOB
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/30/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NORWOOD, MALIK ERAZ
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(SPEEDING)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSES
|
|PITTMAN, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/09/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|POINTER, ARLANDIS KEITH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM MALICIOUS MISCHI
|
|POINTER, BRANDON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Public Service Comm
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SIMPLE POSSESSION (COCAINE)
- SIMPLE POSSESSION (MARIJUANA)
- DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|QUARLES, PATSY J
Age at Arrest: 74
Date of Birth: 10/04/1945
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERTS, BETTY MARIA
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/20/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|SANDERS, SELENA SHONTA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/10/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- FALSE REPORTS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
|
|SEWELL, LAWLER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/15/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|STEPP, ERIC DEMON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WEBB, CARMEN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/15/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
- PROSTITUTION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WRIGHT, ROY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/26/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ZANE, IAN ALAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/30/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2020
Charge(s):
|