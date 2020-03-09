Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACHEY, JONATHON WAYNE

7054 PITCHER PLACE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

ALLMON, BRANDON JAMES

2003 ROCK BLUFF RD Hixson, 373433132

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

BAMBURG, JUAWSONA EDGAR

6016 SHADYWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BARBER, DEAN CLINTON

1299 MERCER STREET LUPTON CITY, 37351

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BLANKS, TORY JAMES

5612 WEIGELIA DR Chattanooga, 37416

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BOST, ANDRIA DANIELLE

1201 HANNOVER ST APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 374091911

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BURRELL, SAMUEL GUY

104 N DOUGLAS AVE ROCKWOOD, 37854

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

CARTER, ROBERT JOSEPH

2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD, APT 310 Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SEXUAL BATTERY

---

CECIL, JONATHAN DAUD

7017 TYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

CUSHING, GREGORY L

3314 OAKBBUR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

---

DUKE, BUDDY LEE

1949 NORTH POINT BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

---

DUQUEN, DENISE E

267 W 150TH STREET NEW YORK, 10039

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

EWTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHEAL

4533 N FAIRMOUNT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF HEROIN

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

FAULKNER, SAVANNAH RENE

8783 DAYTON PIKE LOT 42 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FEBLES, CORDERO LINO

5516 OAKDALE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HENLEY, MICHAEL HEATH

9749 EAST BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HENSON, KEITH HOUSTON

138 HINTON LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PROBATIONARY CAPIAS POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1

---

KIRK, COLBY WAYNE

502 COUNTY ROAD 285 STEVENSON, 35772

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

LOPEZ, VICTOR ARIR

4139 E FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 373638002

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MAVITY, JOHN W

8911 VILLA RICA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

MOSIER, GARY LEVON

1060 PINEVILLE RD Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

NEAL, BRANDON SHANE

8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

---

NIX-COLLINS, BRADLEY JOHN

ROCKY FACE, 30740

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

NIXON, JACOB

4030 DELLWAY CIR EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

NORWOOD, MALIK ERAZ

3522 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(SPEEDING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSES

---

OVERLAND, DANA ERIN

5745 BOZEMAN DR DALLAS, 75024

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

PEOPLES, GREGORY LEE

26696 WHITT STREET #9 ARDMORE, 35739

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

PITTMAN, JAMES EDWARD

HIGHWAY 41 7180 JASPER, 37374

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

POINTER, ARLANDIS KEITH

4612 HAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM MALICIOUS MISCHI

---

POINTER, BRANDON MICHAEL

4612 HAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Public Service Comm

RECKLESS DRIVING

SIMPLE POSSESSION (COCAINE)

SIMPLE POSSESSION (MARIJUANA)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY

5310 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

QUARLES, PATSY J

408 DONALDSON ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 74 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

RAMIREZ, CHRISTIAN

9259 SCARLETT RIDGE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

RILEY, SHANDLE MARIE

15087 LOG CABIN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

ROBERTS, BETTY MARIA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

