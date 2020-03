Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 2-8:

BALLARD NIKKI AUSTINE WF 42 *** PROBATION PROBATION(F)

ROGERS JOSEPH DOYLE WM 34 *** OFFICER CAREATHERS BURGLARY,VEHICLE THEFT (X2),DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (X2),ENTERING AUTO

HOUSE SHAY NICOLE WF 31 *** OFFICER HINCH VEHICLE THEFT,BURGLARY,BOND SURRENDER

WALKER GLENN EARL BM 19 *** OFFICER MILLER AGG ASSAULT

FERRY JOSEPH AARON WM 37 *** OFFICER WORLEY SUSPENDED LICENSE

WHITE NICHOLAS ADAM WM 20 *** OFFICER AGREDANO DUI,STRIKING FIXED OBJECT,UNLICENSED,FAILURE TO MAINTAIN

VELAZQUEZ JOSE DAVID HM 31 *** OFFICER REESE CRIMINAL TRESPASS

EVETTE MALLORY ANN WF 18 *** OWENS LPD THEFT BY RECEVING STOLEN PROPERTY

HALLMAN BRANDIE MICHELLE WF 40 *** OWENS LPD SHOPLIFTING (2) MISD.

WISNER DONNIE LEE WM 36 *** PROBATION PROBATION FELONY

MARTIN DONALD ADAM WM 48 *** KENDRICK POSS.

METH

SCHOATE ELIZABETH JEANETTE WF 40 *** OFFICER KIRBY FAILURE TO APPEAR

GILREATH JESSICA CONSTANCE WF 31 *** DTF HOLD FOR DADE

MITCHEL ZACK SETH WM 32 *** DTF POSS. METH

CLARK JOHNATHON DAVID WM 31 *** DTF PROBATION FELONY

AVERETTE JAMES BRANDON WM 27 *** OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY RECEVING STOLEN PROPERTY

TRIMBLE MATTHEW ALAN CRAIG WM 24 *** OFFICER MILLER PROBATION MISD.

CAMP CHARLES WENDELL WM 58 *** OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION FELONY

ROBERTS MICHAEL CURTIS WM 55 *** OFFICER YOUNG FAILURE TO APPEAR

CLARK JOHN LAWSON WM 72 *** OFFICER SMITH AGG ASSAULT,WRECLESS CONDUCT

SHOOK RAYMOND CURTIS W/M 36 OFFICER WALKER POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

HAYWORTH ROBERT BRADLEY W/M 41 OFFICER WALKER WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR BIRTHDATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, CRIMINAL TRESPASS – TRESPASSING ON PROPERTY, THEFT BY TAKING - MISD, THEFT BY TAKING – MISD, THEFT BY TAKING – MISD

KINDRED MARK EDWARD W/M 43 OFFICER WALKER WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD

WALKER ASHLEY NICOLE W/F 32 OFFICER WALKER WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD

MCCLENDON JUSTIN VAN W/M 30 OFFICER WALKER WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

ALVAREZ ATZ EDGAR GIOVANI H/M 28 OFFICER C CLARK DISORDERLY CONDUCT, CRIMINIAL TRESPASS – DAMAGE TO PROPERTY UNDER $500

MORRIS JOE ALLEN W/M 38 OFFICER CAMP POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, BICYCLE MUST BE ON RIGHT SIDE OF ROADWAY

OLIVER KENNETH STEPHEN W/M 48 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

JARVIS JACOB JIMMY W/M 42 OFFICER YOUNG BATTERY- FAMILY VIOLENCE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN ALLOW TO WITNESS FELONY/BATTERY/FAMILY VIOLENCE

MANNING JASON EDWARD W/M 41 OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

MILES DOMINQUE CORTREL B/M 28 OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY

STEPHENS DONNA LEE W/F 53 OFFICER MILLER BATTERY

YOUNCE JOSHUA LYNN W/M 23 OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY CONVERSION – MISD

BROADRICK JESSICA REBECCA W/F 30 OFFICER BROOME POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

BROADRICK DAVID LEONARD W/M 32 OFFICER CAREATHERS POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

JONES STEPHEN LEE W/M 49 OFFICER CAMP BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE, THEFT BY TAKING – FELONY, THEFT BY TAKING – MISD

DEANECELLI RON SIR II W/M 44 OFFICER DYE FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD

MOEN MELISSA ESTELLE W/F 54 OFFICER ELLENBURG DTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

PRYOR THOMAS SCOTT W/M 48 OFFICER ELLENBURG DTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETMAINE

COLBURN-WALKER AMY DAWN W/F 42 TATE DTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

ADAMS RONALD PAYNE W/M 58 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – MISD

FRANCISCO JOSEPH DUANE B/M 31 OFFICER BALLARD GSP OPEN CONTAINER VIOALTION, FLEEING/ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE, SEAT BELTS VIOLATION (ADULT)

BRUMLOW TIMOTHY LEVI W/M 22 OFFICER RAMEY LPD PROBATION VIOLATION - FELON

ANDERSON JASON LAMAR W/M 36 OFFICER JONES DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED 2ND OFFENSE, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD

MASSENGALE SELINA HOPE W/F 17 118098 OFFICER CAMP WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCMENT OFFICERS – FELONY, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – FELONY, GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR BIRTHDATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, SIMPLE BATTERY AGAINST POLICE OFFICER/ LE DOG/CORRECTIONS OR DETENTION OFFICER, SIMPLE BATTERY AGAINST POLICE OFFICER/LE DOG/CORRECTIONS OR DETENTION OFFICER, FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER FOR A FELONY OFFENSE, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE WITH WEAPONS, INTOXICANTS OR DRUGS

HARWOOD ALLEN ROBERT W/M 34 85886 OFFICER CAMP POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

LUMPKIN APRIL DAWN W/F 46 7933 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

FITZPATRICK JOHN MADISON W/M 40 99511 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

CHAMBERS RAY DEAN W/M 66 11510 OFFICER BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

BIBLE DILLON SETH W/M 24 17692 OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

WINTERS LEBRON CHARLES W/M 46 81485 OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

COX TINA MICHELLE W/F 51 13398 OFFICER BROOME POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE

O’SHEA KATIE MARISA W/F 28 76605 OFFICER BARKLEY PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

BROCK NATHANIEL READ W/M 26 103099 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY

EADY JAMES GREGORY W/M 31 60451 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

HURST TRACE KAMERON W/M 20 72157 OFFICER THOMASON PROBATION VIOLATION – MISD.

COMPSTON MATTHEW ALEXANDER W/M 23 33757 OFFICER WEBER PURCHASE, POSSESS, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTE, OR SALE MARIJUANA, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE/FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FLEETWOOD JIMMY LEE B/M 56 74060 OFFICER DEDMON GSP HOLD FOR CHATTOOGA CO

DANIEL LEENA BOBBETTE W/F 40 78324 OFFICER DEDMON GSP DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE, HEADLIGHT REQUIREMENTS ON ALL VEHICLES EXCEPT MOTORCYCLES

FAIRCHILD DAVID MATTHEW W/M 31 15444 OFFICER JONES DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN OR YIELD AFTER STOPPING

JORDY DAVID HENRY W/M 32 *** OFFICER WORLEY SUSPENDED LICENSE

SIMMONS JESSICA MARIE W/F 36 *** OFFICER WEST RETURN FROM DR. APPT.

GOGG JESSICA ELAINE W/F 40 *** OFFICER ELLIOTT OBSTRUCTION

COREEN JERMEY DANIEL W/M 44 *** OFFICER MILLER PROBATION (M)

LEE SKYLER BROOKE W/F 23 *** OFFICER SCHRADER EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY,THEFT BY TAKING

SMITH CHRISTOPHER LEE W/M 20 *** OFFICER SCHRADER ARMED ROBBERY,AGG. ASSAULT

CRAWFORD MATTHEW ISSAC W/M 23 *** OFFICER SCHRADER ARMED ROBBERY,AGG. ASSAULT,POSS. OF A WEAPON DURING COMMISION OF A CRIME

LEE DYLAN JAMES W/M 18 *** OFFICER SCHRADER THEFT BY TAKING

LEA TARA ELIZABETH W/F 38 *** OFFICER BROWN PROBATION (F)

COHEN CASSIE RAYONNA W/F 21 *** OFFICER COPPACK SUSPENDED LICENSE

PERKINS DEWAYNE HOWARD W/M 54 *** SELF WEEKENDER

PURSLEY DUSTIN CARROL W/M 33 *** GSP OFFICER FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE,HIT AND RUN,FAILURE TO NOTIFY OWNER UPON STRIKING FIXTURE

MURPHY LUCAS LEBRON WM 39 *** OFFICER WASIM DUI, AGG. BATTERY

HUTCHERSON BRANDY NICOLE WF 30 *** OFFICER EVANS DUI,TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE,TAILIGHT REQUIREMENT,EXPIRED TAG

ROBINSON HAILEY MADISON WF 20 *** OFFICER EVANS PERMITTING,UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION

GRAHAM STEPHANIE MICHELLE WF 29 *** OFFICER LEAMON OBSTRUCTING 911 CALL,SIMPLE BATTERY FVA,CRIMINAL TRESPASS DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

DEBERRY SAMANTHA CROWE WF 34 *** HOLD FOR CHATTOOGA

PIERCE KENNY BRUCE WM 48 *** OFFICER HOLLAND CONCEALING IDENDITY OF VEHICLE,EXPIRED TAG,SUSPENDED LICENSE,NO INSURANCE

POORE FLOYD FREEMAN WM 47 *** OFFICER HERPST SUSPENDED LICENSE

PERKINS DEWAYNE HOWARD WM 54 *** SELF WEEKENDER

SCOTT WALTER RAY WM 49 *** SELF WEEKENDER

PURSLEY DUSTIN CORRAL WM 33 *** OFFICER SMITH CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE,BATTERY FVA

SHIRLEY CHARLES RAY WM 50 *** OFFICER EVANS DUI, LAYING DRAG

BAILEY AMANDA JEAN WF 44 *** OFFICER COPPOCK FAILURE TO APPEAR

WILLIAMS WILLIAM CHARLES WM 60 *** CATOOSA HOLD FOR TRANSPORT

JONES BRANDON MICHAEL WM 35 *** OFFICER BETHUNE FAILURE TO APPEAR

RUSSELL BRADLEY WARD WM 29 *** OFFICER SMITH PROBATION (M)

GLEASH RICHARD ANTHONY WM 39 *** OFFICER COPPOCK PROBATION (M)