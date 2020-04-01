Whitfield Commissioners Approve Extension Of Social Distancing Guidelines, Close Other Businesses

The Whitfield County Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously voted to extend the amount of time businesses would be closed and extended that list to include entities. Social distancing protocols and guidelines put in place on March 23 would also extend to April 30.

“I feel like I’ve said this a hundred times before in the last few weeks, but this is unprecedented in our country and we’re trying to handle it as best we can and protect our citizens,” said Chairwoman Lynn Laughter. She said people who can no longer work should file for unemployment if possible.



With the new resolution approved, barber shops, hair salons, massage parlors, and tattoo and body art establishments will close until April 30. In addition to these places, children’s playgrounds will be closed. However, parks will remain open to the public in order to facilitate activities such as walking and biking.

“How are we going to keep children off the parks, children especially, because it it’s not cordoned off somehow, children are going to be right back there?” asked Chairwoman Lynn Laughter.

Commissioner Mark Gibson said he would get the playgrounds taped off, and Commissioner Harold Brooker said parents should “have some common sense” anyway.

The resolution will also continue guidelines which prohibit voluntary social gatherings of 10 or more people. These include private social functions, religious worship services or meetings, attendances at theaters, gyms, or fitness centers, flea markets or yard sales, funeral visitations or services, and other such activities.

Restaurants and bars have been ordered to offer only drive-through, pick-up, carry out, or delivery services. If those places sell beer and wine, they are allowed to sell unopened, sealed containers of beer or wine for take=out consumption as long as the resolutions are in place. Distilled spirits are not allowed to be sold in this manner.

Cafeterias in licensed medical facilities, nursing homes, and similar facilities are exempt from the resolution. However, they are requested to “exercise extreme caution in limiting numbers of person therein in accordance with the President’s guidelines.”

Within Whitfield county, which includes Dalton, there have been 10 reported coronavirus cases and one death.

“It hurts me to do this, but I think it’s the best for our citizens,” said Commissioner Brooker.

“I think we all feel the same way about not wanting to hurt businesses, but also to keep people safe,” said Chairwoman Laughter. “It’s a fine line to walk.”