 Sunday, April 12, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Justice Department May Take Action Against Cities Over Bans On Certain Types Of Church Services

Saturday, April 11, 2020

The Justice Department may take action against cities for controls over worship services under executive orders related to the coronavirus.

DOJ Director of Communications Kerri Kupec tweeted, “While social distancing policies are appropriate during this emergency, they must be applied evenhandedly (and) not single out religious (organizations).”

She also said, "During this sacred week for many Americans, AG Barr is monitoring govt regulation of religious services. While social distancing policies are appropriate during this emergency, they must be applied evenhandedly & not single out religious orgs. Expect action from DOJ next week!"

In Chattanooga, Mayor Andy Berke had a broad order that extended to a ban on church drive in services.

Celebration Church was among those that had invited parisioners to come to the church in their cars and listen to the service there. That had to be canceled.


April 12, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 11, 2020

PHOTOS: In The Virus Time On E. 11th Street

April 11, 2020

Georgia Has 7 More Coronavirus Victims; Total Now 432; Cases Go From 12,159 To 12,261


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRAKEFIELD, JUSTIN MARCUS HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy POSSESSION OF SCH ... (click for more)

(click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Saturday that three more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Friday night report, bringing the total to 428. The confirmed cases ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRAKEFIELD, JUSTIN MARCUS HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy POSSESSION OF SCH II METH POSSESSION SCH. MDMA POSSESSION OF SCH II ALPRAZOLM --- BRYANT, SAVANNAH CHEYENNE 404 COREY CIR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: In The Virus Time On E. 11th Street

(click for more)

Opinion

We Should Vote By Mail?

We should vote by mail? Seriously? With voter fraud being perhaps the biggest problem with every major election in the U.S.A., voting by mail is surely no solution. Are you really suggesting that voting by mail would provide truly honest and representative elections? Or should we just assume that honesty is inherent in this notion, and blithely ignore all possible problems? ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Easter Sunday 2020

In the Bible’s Book of Matthew, it is in the 18 th chapter that verses 19 and 20 assure us that our Jesus said, “Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them." It is that simple. As we face an Easter Sunday unlike any we have ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.” Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors