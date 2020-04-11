Justice Department May Take Action Against Cities Over Bans On Certain Types Of Church Services

The Justice Department may take action against cities for controls over worship services under executive orders related to the coronavirus.

DOJ Director of Communications Kerri Kupec tweeted, “While social distancing policies are appropriate during this emergency, they must be applied evenhandedly (and) not single out religious (organizations).”

She also said, "During this sacred week for many Americans, AG Barr is monitoring govt regulation of religious services. While social distancing policies are appropriate during this emergency, they must be applied evenhandedly & not single out religious orgs. Expect action from DOJ next week!"

In Chattanooga, Mayor Andy Berke had a broad order that extended to a ban on church drive in services.

Celebration Church was among those that had invited parisioners to come to the church in their cars and listen to the service there. That had to be canceled.