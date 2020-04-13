East Brainerd Elementary, Wolftever Creek Elementary Will Not Be Open For Food Pickup Monday; Other School Locations Will Open

Due to storm damage overnight, East Brainerd Elementary and Woftever Creek Elementary will not open today for food pick-up. The other nine school sites will be open today from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The food is available as curbside service at the school locations and includes breakfast and lunch for two days. You do not need to enter the school cafeteria.
Additional community food sites
are available. A schedule is available on the district website.
The locations in Hamilton County Schools open today for food pick up are:
Harrison Bay
Wallace A Smith Elementary
Missionary Ridge
East Side Elementary
Spring Creek Elementary
North River
Hixson Elementary
Soddy Elementary
Opportunity Zone
East Lake Elementary
Orchard Knob Elementary
Rock Point
Brown Academy
Red Bank Elementary
If a site is not convenient to where you live, there are additional community sites
available across Hamilton County. The link will provide days, locations and meal times for different community locations.