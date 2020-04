Due to storm damage overnight, East Brainerd Elementary and Woftever Creek Elementary will not open today for food pick-up. The other nine school sites will be open today from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.The food is available as curbside service at the school locations and includes breakfast and lunch for two days. You do not need to enter the school cafeteria.Additional community food sites are available. A schedule is available on the district website.The locations in Hamilton County Schools open today for food pick up are:Harrison BayWallace A Smith ElementaryMissionary RidgeEast Side ElementarySpring Creek ElementaryNorth RiverHixson ElementarySoddy ElementaryOpportunity ZoneEast Lake ElementaryOrchard Knob ElementaryRock PointBrown AcademyRed Bank ElementaryIf a site is not convenient to where you live, there are additional community sites available across Hamilton County. The link will provide days, locations and meal times for different community locations.

East Brainerd Elementary, Wolftever Creek Elementary Will Not Be Open For Food Pickup Monday; Other School Locations Will Open

