Two More People Die Of Coronavirus In Alabama; Cases Go To 3,611

Alabama's coronavirus death toll has gone up to 95 from the Friday total. It was 36 last Monday and 68 on Thursday.

Cases have gone from 1,880 on Monday to 2,547 on Thursday and now 3,611.

Jackson County, the Alabama county closest to Chattanooga, is up to 25 cases, and has had two coronavirus deaths.



There are 597 cases at Jefferson County (Birmingham) with 15 deaths.

The total was nine last Monday. Shelby County, which is near Birmingham, now has 196 cases and is still at five deaths. Madison County (Huntsville) has 219 cases and is up to five deaths.