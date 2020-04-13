 Monday, April 13, 2020 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Two More People Die Of Coronavirus In Alabama; Cases Go To 3,611

Monday, April 13, 2020

Alabama's coronavirus death toll has gone up to 95 from the Friday total. It was 36 last Monday and 68 on Thursday.

Cases have gone from 1,880 on Monday to 2,547 on Thursday and now 3,611.

Jackson County, the Alabama county closest to Chattanooga, is up to 25 cases, and has had two coronavirus deaths.

There are 597 cases at Jefferson County (Birmingham) with 15 deaths.

The total was nine last Monday. Shelby County, which is near Birmingham, now has 196 cases and is still at five deaths.

Madison County (Huntsville) has 219 cases and is up to five deaths.

April 13, 2020

Chickamauga Post Office Temporarily Closed Due To Storm Damage

April 13, 2020

20 More Die From Coronavirus In Georgia; Cases Go Up Almost 800 Since Sunday Night Report

April 13, 2020

Knowles, Hullander Ride Out Latest Chattanooga Tornado


The Chickamauga Post Office, at 7610 E. Brainerd Road is temporarily closed due to damage sustained in Sunday night’s tornado. Customers may pick up Post Office Box mail and obtain other ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Monday that 20 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Sunday night report, bringing the total to 462. The confirmed cases are ... (click for more)

Two veteran county officials who have had plenty of experience with tornadoes safely rode out the Chattanooga Tornado of 2020. County Clerk Bill Knowles had little damage at his home on N. ... (click for more)




Chickamauga Post Office Temporarily Closed Due To Storm Damage

The Chickamauga Post Office, at 7610 E. Brainerd Road is temporarily closed due to damage sustained in Sunday night’s tornado. Customers may pick up Post Office Box mail and obtain other Retail services at the Eastgate Station Post Office, 711 Eastgate Loop. The Eastgate office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ... (click for more)

Knowles, Hullander Ride Out Latest Chattanooga Tornado

Two veteran county officials who have had plenty of experience with tornadoes safely rode out the Chattanooga Tornado of 2020. County Clerk Bill Knowles had little damage at his home on N. Concord Road, though some houses not far away were heavily damaged. Mr. Knowles said a tree went down and his familiar flag pole that proudly displays the American flag was reduced to a ... (click for more)

Opinion

An Egregious Overreach

I doubt the Chattanooga mayor can produce evidence of his authority to prevent believers from worshiping together -- yet apart -- to mark the most important event in Christianity while sealed away inside their cars with raised windows. While it's justifiable to pause gatherings during pandemics when close physical interaction between church goers cannot be prevented, to stop drive-in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Forgive Them, Father’

At a recent meeting of the Hamilton County School Board to discuss the budget for the next three years, one model that was presented included a one percent salary increase for the teachers. Rhonda Thurman, more times than not the sole voice of reason on the school board, balked at that, saying that teachers have had substantial raises this year and – with millions suffering financially ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.” Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)


