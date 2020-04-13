 Monday, April 13, 2020 65.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

PHOTOS: More Storm Damage

Monday, April 13, 2020

  • Germantown Road partially blocked by fallen tree

    - photo by M.A. Locke

  • Orlando Road in East Ridge blocked by fallen trees

    - photo by M.A. Locke

  • Fallen tree and power line on Graysville Road near closed Dug Road.

    - photo by M.A. Locke

  • Rain-swollen South Chickamauga Creek at the Graysville Road bridge.

    - photo by M.A. Locke

  • Monday morning traffic on East Brainerd Road was backed up to Hurricane Creek.

    - photo by M.A. Locke

  • Traffic lights out at Hurricane Creek/East Brainerd Road intersection

    - photo by M.A. Locke

  • Belvoir Ave. blocked by downed trees, power pole and power lines.

    - photo by M.A. Locke

  • Snapped tree on Belvoir Ave.

    - photo by M.A. Locke

Storm damage Monday morning

April 13, 2020

PHOTOS: Storm Damage At Shallowford/Jenkins Road Area

Chickamauga Post Office Temporarily Closed Due To Storm Damage


Storm damage Monday morning



The Chickamauga Post Office, at 7610 E. Brainerd Road is temporarily closed due to damage sustained in Sunday night's tornado. Customers may pick up Post Office Box mail and obtain other






An Egregious Overreach



Roy Exum: 'Forgive Them, Father'

At a recent meeting of the Hamilton County School Board to discuss the budget for the next three years, one model that was presented included a one percent salary increase for the teachers. Rhonda Thurman, more times than not the sole voice of reason on the school board, balked at that, saying that teachers have had substantial raises this year and – with millions suffering financially

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place



Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even


