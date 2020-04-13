South Chickamauga Creek Set To Be 8 Feet Above Flood Stage In East Ridge On Tuesday Morning

Due to recent heavy rainfall, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning until Wednesday afternoon. NWS is predicting that at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday, the South Chickamauga Creek may crest at 26 feet, eight feet above flood stage.

With flood waters reaching between moderate and major flood stages, low lying areas in the eastern half of East Ridge may be affected, City Manager Chris Dorsey said.

He stated, "East Ridge Fire and Police are continuously monitoring this hazardous event. Please be aware of your surroundings and use extreme caution when driving in this area."