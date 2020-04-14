PHOTOS: Storm Damage At Fort Oglethorpe

Sunday night our community was dealt another blow by way of a devastating tornado that brought the East Brainerd community to its knees. I saw on Monday the great American fighting spirit soar with neighbors helping neighbors, without reservation or hesitation. As I canvassed our newest “front line”, I witnessed devastation I haven’t seen since my wife Kelly and I survived ... (click for more)

After an Easter that was so quiet and so still it seemed as if it were fragile, we were snapped to full alert at its dusk as the worst storm I can ever remember pounded almost every part of our community. Combined with the now-raging coronavirus, it hardly seemed fair by any standard but to our first responders, “fair” has always been a far-away word. I can only imagine the door-to-door ... (click for more)