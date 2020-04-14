PHOTOS: Storm Damage At Fort Oglethorpe

April 14, 2020
Through continuing efforts, EPB has now returned power to about 24,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night, officials said at noon on Tuesday.
Georgia state health officials said Tuesday that 21 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Monday night report, bringing the total to 501.
Whitfield County Finance Director James Garvin said Tuesday that for the financial report from February, the county did “well” with expenditures but also received less revenue.
About 36,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers today but estimates that total restoration may take up to 7-10 days.
The confirmed cases are now at 14,223 - up from 13,621.
Officials said 2,769 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus - up from 2,702.
Whitfield County is up to 29 with three deaths.
Sunday night our community was dealt another blow by way of a devastating tornado that brought the East Brainerd community to its knees. I saw on Monday the great American fighting spirit soar with neighbors helping neighbors, without reservation or hesitation.
KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.”
Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer.
