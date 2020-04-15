 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 62.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Tennessee Has 11 More Coronavirus Deaths, Bringing Toll To 135

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Tennessee has had 11 more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 135.

Cases have gone from 5,823 to 6,079.

Officials said 663 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 30 from Tuesday.

Hamilton County has had 110 cases with 12 deaths.

Bradley County is up to 33 cases of the deadly new strain of virus and is listing its first death. 

Marion County has increased to 27 cases. It has recorded one death. 

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 478 cases and has 27 deaths.

Sequatchie County now has three cases. Grundy is up to 24 cases and is now recording a death. Meigs County now has three cases, while Bledsoe County has seven cases and Franklin County has 23 cases. It has recorded one death.

McMinn County has five cases and Monroe County is at nine. Polk County is at five cases.

Shelby County has increased to 1,421 cases and now is at 31 deaths after five more have died.

There are now 321 cases in Williamson County and five coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, will four deaths, is at 179 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 1,492 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 35 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 94 years.

An additional death was reported in Davidson County, an 81-year-old man with underlying health conditions. A total of 17 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Officials said 67 Davidson County residents who had confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been hospitalized in Davidson County facilities. Also, 324 individuals have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.


April 15, 2020

Power Back On For About 33,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

April 15, 2020

TDOT Contractor To Begin Bridge Replacement Project On Interstate 24 In Chattanooga

April 15, 2020

16-Year-Old Shot Tuesday Afternoon; Suspect Sought


Through continuing efforts, EPB has now returned power to about 33,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 27,000 customers remain without ... (click for more)

TDOT contract crews are scheduled to begin a project to replace bridges over and on I-24 near mile marker 183 in Chattanooga. Originally built in the 1960s, the bridge on Belvoir Avenue over ... (click for more)

A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday afternoon, and the adult suspect is being sought. At approximately 2:11 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a local hospital after a juvenile ... (click for more)



Free Burn Permits During A Respiratory Virus Pandemic?

I just read that the Chattanooga Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau is issuing free burn permits to storm victims so they can burn debris. My question is, why are authorities even allowing outdoor burning at all during a worldwide respiratory virus pandemic? Our governor has just extended the statewide stay-at-home order to the end of the month. Now, not only will thousands ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Pal, Bill Millsaps

Bill Millsaps, one of the nation’s best sports writers and later a beloved executive at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, died at the age of 77 on Friday after declining health issues. He was also one of my most delightful friends in my newspaper days because he was from Daisy, Tn., something the all-star crowd of fellow scribes he ran with at major sporting events would never let him ... (click for more)

Former Lady Vol Jazmine Massengill Transfers To Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Jazmine Massengill, who was a star guard for two years at Tennessee playing in 53 career games while she was second on the team in assists last season with 128 dimes, has elected to transfer and will join the Kentucky women’s basketball team. Massengill will have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules. "We spent a lot of time with Jazmine ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Coronavirus In The Way Of Vols Football Plans

College football depends greatly upon having a plan in place. There’s a conditioning program to usher a team through an offseason. Preseason practices are informed by practice plans. When the season arrives, the practice plan incorporates implementation of a game plan. There’s layer upon layer of structure. Planning for the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting shutdown ... (click for more)


