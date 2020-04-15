Tennessee Has 11 More Coronavirus Deaths, Bringing Toll To 135

Tennessee has had 11 more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 135.

Cases have gone from 5,823 to 6,079.

Officials said 663 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 30 from Tuesday.

Hamilton County has had 110 cases with 12 deaths.

Bradley County is up to 33 cases of the deadly new strain of virus and is listing its first death.

Marion County has increased to 27 cases. It has recorded one death.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 478 cases and has 27 deaths.

Sequatchie County now has three cases. Grundy is up to 24 cases and is now recording a death. Meigs County now has three cases, while Bledsoe County has seven cases and Franklin County has 23 cases. It has recorded one death.

McMinn County has five cases and Monroe County is at nine. Polk County is at five cases.

Shelby County has increased to 1,421 cases and now is at 31 deaths after five more have died.

There are now 321 cases in Williamson County and five coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, will four deaths, is at 179 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 1,492 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 35 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 94 years.

An additional death was reported in Davidson County, an 81-year-old man with underlying health conditions. A total of 17 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Officials said 67 Davidson County residents who had confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been hospitalized in Davidson County facilities. Also, 324 individuals have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.