TDOT Contractor To Begin Bridge Replacement Project On Interstate 24 In Chattanooga

TDOT contract crews are scheduled to begin a project to replace bridges over and on I-24 near mile marker 183 in Chattanooga.

Originally built in the 1960s, the bridge on Belvoir Avenue over I-24 and the bridges on I-24 over Germantown Road will be replaced in a $32.9-million project using both traditional techniques and an innovative process called Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC). ABC requires short-term, total road closures to allow crews the space to do their jobs and the freedom to work around the clock. The closures will also allow construction to be completed much quicker.

In an effort to expedite project delivery, the I-24 bridge replacement project will be completed under a construction manager/general contractor (CM/GC) contract. The CM/GC project delivery method involves a contractor in the design and construction phases of the project. The partnership among TDOT, the designer, and the contractor reduces risks and improves constructibility.

The first part of the project will be the replacement of the Belvoir Avenue Bridge over I-24, slated to begin on April 20. During this work, Belvoir Avenue will be closed to traffic between the intersections of North Terrace and South Terrace. North Terrace and South Terrace will be used as detour routes during the closure. The replacement of Belvoir Avenue Bridge is tentatively slated for completion by winter 2020.

The I-24 bridges over Germantown Road will be replaced using ABC techniques. The contractor will begin work underneath the existing bridges during the construction of the Belvoir Avenue bridge. During the spring of 2021, four weekend closure events will be utilized to complete the bridge replacements, which will detour traffic on to North and South Terrace in the immediate vicinity of Germantown Road.

The construction manager is Bell & Associates Construction and the design manager is Barge Design Solutions on the I-24 bridge replacement project. The entire project is expected to be completed in August 2021.

To include the I-24 bridge replacement project work zone, the 45-m.p.h. reduced speed limit currently in place for the I-75/I-24 interchange modification project will be extended on I-24 to near the Fourth Avenue interchange at Exit 181. Motorists should be aware that enhanced speed enforcement will be in effect for both projects.