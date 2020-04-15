 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 Weather

Tornado Went Through Dade County On Sunday Night

A tornado originated in Dekalb County, Al. on Easter night near Huntsville and caused damage of an EF-1. 

The tornado cross the Alabama/Georgia line at EF-1 strength, downing numerous trees along Michaels Road and Brown Gap Cemetery Road before destroying pillars in front of a house and causing additional damage to the roof.

The tornado then continued northeast, crossing Back Valley Road and downing several trees on the Trenton Golf Club property.  Along Highway 11, additional trees were downed and homes were damaged.

The tornado then moved into the city of Trenton.  Notable damage occurred along Glenview Drive, where an RV was overturned and destroyed.
Additional tree damage was seen along Canyon Park Drive before the tornado lifted.

In all, around 100 homes were damaged, with a few destroyed from trees falling on them.

Power Back On For About 35,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers; Full Restoration May Take Until Tuesday

Chattanooga State Launches New Helping Hands Campaign For Students In Need

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Top 15,000; Death Count Is At 576


Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 35,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 25,000 customers remain without power. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State Community College has launched a Helping Hands Fund Campaign to support Chattanooga State students and their families impacted by the pandemic and tornadoes. The goal is to ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Wednesday that 52 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Tuesday night report, bringing the total to 576. The confirmed cases ... (click for more)



Opinion

Free Burn Permits During A Respiratory Virus Pandemic?

I just read that the Chattanooga Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau is issuing free burn permits to storm victims so they can burn debris. My question is, why are authorities even allowing outdoor burning at all during a worldwide respiratory virus pandemic? Our governor has just extended the statewide stay-at-home order to the end of the month. Now, not only will thousands ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Pal, Bill Millsaps

Bill Millsaps, one of the nation’s best sports writers and later a beloved executive at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, died at the age of 77 on Friday after declining health issues. He was also one of my most delightful friends in my newspaper days because he was from Daisy, Tn., something the all-star crowd of fellow scribes he ran with at major sporting events would never let him ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Lady Vol Jazmine Massengill Transfers To Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Jazmine Massengill, who was a star guard for two years at Tennessee playing in 53 career games while she was second on the team in assists last season with 128 dimes, has elected to transfer and will join the Kentucky women’s basketball team. Massengill will have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules. "We spent a lot of time with Jazmine ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Coronavirus In The Way Of Vols Football Plans

College football depends greatly upon having a plan in place. There’s a conditioning program to usher a team through an offseason. Preseason practices are informed by practice plans. When the season arrives, the practice plan incorporates implementation of a game plan. There’s layer upon layer of structure. Planning for the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting shutdown ... (click for more)


