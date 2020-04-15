Tornado Went Through Dade County On Sunday Night
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A tornado originated in Dekalb County, Al. on Easter night near Huntsville and caused damage of an EF-1.
The tornado cross the Alabama/Georgia line at EF-1 strength, downing numerous trees along Michaels Road and Brown Gap Cemetery Road before destroying pillars in front of a house and causing additional damage to the roof.
The tornado then continued northeast, crossing Back Valley Road and downing several trees on the Trenton Golf Club property. Along Highway 11, additional trees were downed and homes were damaged.
The tornado then moved into the city of Trenton. Notable damage occurred along Glenview Drive, where an RV was overturned and destroyed.
Additional tree damage was seen along Canyon Park Drive before the tornado lifted.
In all, around 100 homes were damaged, with a few destroyed from trees falling on them.