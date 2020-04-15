Tornado Went Through Dade County On Sunday Night

A tornado originated in Dekalb County, Al. on Easter night near Huntsville and caused damage of an EF-1.The tornado cross the Alabama/Georgia line at EF-1 strength, downing numerous trees along Michaels Road and Brown Gap Cemetery Road before destroying pillars in front of a house and causing additional damage to the roof.The tornado then continued northeast, crossing Back Valley Road and downing several trees on the Trenton Golf Club property. Along Highway 11, additional trees were downed and homes were damaged.The tornado then moved into the city of Trenton. Notable damage occurred along Glenview Drive, where an RV was overturned and destroyed.Additional tree damage was seen along Canyon Park Drive before the tornado lifted.In all, around 100 homes were damaged, with a few destroyed from trees falling on them.

Power Back On For About 35,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers; Full Restoration May Take Until Tuesday

Chattanooga State Launches New Helping Hands Campaign For Students In Need

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Top 15,000; Death Count Is At 576

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 35,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 25,000 customers remain without power. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State Community College has launched a Helping Hands Fund Campaign to support Chattanooga State students and their families impacted by the pandemic and tornadoes. The goal is to ... (click for more)