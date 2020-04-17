9,919 Structures Surveyed For Tornado Damages

Over 9,900 structures have been assessed for storm damage, as the county's assessment phase has been completed.

Here is the latest report from county officials:

No Damage 7,080



Affected 1,659



Minor 558



Major 275



Destroyed 347

Grand Total 9,919

Onlookers continue to hinder the cleanup phase for the tornado victims. Please refrain from visiting this area if you are not a resident.

A Volunteer Reception and Donation Center will open Thursday at noon at Hamilton Family YMCA (7430 Shallowford Road)



Volunteers need to pre-register at cha.city/volunteersignup



Large groups/churches need to pre-register at cha.city.volunteer@gmail.com< mailto:cha.city.volunteer@ gmail.com >



There are two classes of volunteering:



• Manual Labor: cleaning brush and debris, delivering food and goods to tornado victims and heavy physical labor. Need to wear closed toe shoes, long pants, work gloves, eye protection and face mask



• Non-Manual Labor: helping with volunteer check-in, accepting and sorting donations and curb pick-up. Need to have gloves and face mask.



Volunteers need to park at the YMCA and will be bused in to the damaged area. Unauthorized vehicles will be towed.

