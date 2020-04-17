9,919 Structures Surveyed For Tornado Damages

Over 9,900 structures have been assessed for storm damage, as the county's assessment phase has been completed.
Here is the latest report from county officials:
No Damage 7,080
Affected 1,659
Minor 558
Major 275
Destroyed 347
Grand Total 9,919
Onlookers continue to hinder the cleanup phase for the tornado victims. Please refrain from visiting this area if you are not a resident.
A Volunteer Reception and Donation Center will open Thursday at noon at Hamilton Family YMCA (7430 Shallowford Road)
Volunteers need to pre-register at cha.city/volunteersignup
Large groups/churches need to pre-register at cha.city.volunteer@gmail.com<mailto:cha.city.volunteer@gmail.com>
There are two classes of volunteering:
• Manual Labor: cleaning brush and debris, delivering food and goods to tornado victims and heavy physical labor. Need to wear closed toe shoes, long pants, work gloves, eye protection and face mask
• Non-Manual Labor: helping with volunteer check-in, accepting and sorting donations and curb pick-up. Need to have gloves and face mask.
Volunteers need to park at the YMCA and will be bused in to the damaged area. Unauthorized vehicles will be towed.
Donations are needed and can be dropped off at the YMCA at 10 am – 3 pm. Need bottled water, non-perishable foods, work gloves, unused packing boxes, toilet paper, paper towels, contractor trash bags, shop paper towels and plastic storage containers.
Financial donations: www.redcross.org<http://www.redcross.org/> or text REDCROSS to 90999
EPB reports 18,276 customers are still without power.
Tornado victims need to remember not to pile debris on top of fire hydrants. Please make sure residents are separating debris in these categories:
- Vegetation (trees, leaves and brush)
- Construction Debris (building materials, drywall, lumber, furniture, mattresses, plumbing)
- White Goods (appliances, electronics and any metals)
- Hazardous Materials (oil, batteries, pesticides, paints, cleaning supplies, compressed gas)
- If the debris is not separated, it will not be collected. All debris needs to be placed on the right of way at the curb of their residence. Do not place on the street.