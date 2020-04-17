 Friday, April 17, 2020 72.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

9,919 Structures Surveyed For Tornado Damages

Friday, April 17, 2020

Over 9,900 structures have been assessed for storm damage, as the county's assessment phase has been completed.

Here is the latest report from county officials:

No Damage 7,080

Affected 1,659

Minor  558

Major 275

Destroyed  347

Grand Total  9,919

Onlookers continue to hinder the cleanup phase for the tornado victims. Please refrain from visiting this area if you are not a resident. 

Volunteer Reception and Donation Center will open Thursday at noon at Hamilton Family YMCA (7430 Shallowford Road)

Volunteers need to pre-register at cha.city/volunteersignup

Large groups/churches need to pre-register at cha.city.volunteer@gmail.com<mailto:cha.city.volunteer@gmail.com>

There are two classes of volunteering:

•  Manual Labor: cleaning brush and debris, delivering food and goods to tornado victims and heavy physical labor. Need to wear closed toe shoes, long pants, work gloves, eye protection and face mask

•  Non-Manual Labor: helping with volunteer check-in, accepting and sorting donations and curb pick-up. Need to have gloves and face mask.

Volunteers need to park at the YMCA and will be bused in to the damaged area. Unauthorized vehicles will be towed.

Donations are needed and can be dropped off at the YMCA at 10 am – 3 pm. Need bottled water, non-perishable foods, work gloves, unused packing boxes, toilet paper,  paper towels, contractor trash bags, shop paper towels and plastic storage containers.

Financial donations: www.redcross.org<http://www.redcross.org/> or text REDCROSS to 90999

EPB reports 18,276 customers are still without power.

Tornado victims need to remember not to pile debris on top of fire hydrants. Please make sure residents are separating debris in these categories:

-   Vegetation (trees, leaves and brush)

-   Construction Debris (building materials, drywall, lumber, furniture, mattresses, plumbing)

-   White Goods (appliances, electronics and any metals)

-   Hazardous Materials (oil, batteries, pesticides, paints, cleaning supplies, compressed gas)

-   If the debris is not separated, it will not be collected. All debris needs to be placed on the right of way at the curb of their residence. Do not place on the street.


April 17, 2020

April 17, 2020

April 17, 2020

Cleveland Pursuit Ends Safely With Wanted Felon Christopher Lewis In Custody


Latest Figures On Hospital Beds, Intensive Care Beds, Ventilators Available For Local Coronavirus Patients

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials on Friday listed approved availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators for handling the coronavirus. Surge hospital beds 242 (up from 181 on Monday) with 14 pediatric (down from 17 on Monday) Intensive care beds 44 (same as Monday) with four (down from nine on Monday) pediatric Ventilators 361 (up from ...

Tennessee Partners With YMCA, Boys And Girls Club To Offer Free Childcare To Essential Workers

The Tennessee Department of Human Services is announcing new child care assistance to support families that are serving the state in essential workforce positions. Through payment assistance and a network of temporary care locations, parents who work as essential employees can access child care at no cost during the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency until June 15. The COVID-19 ...

Opinion

Our People Make Us Great

Chattanooga, Tn., a town nestled between the Southern Appalachians Mountains and the Tennessee River, was originally occupied by proud people. Sadly, they were forced off their homes by greed. New settlers would move in and call it their own. My hometown had only 2,500 upon the outbreak of the four bloodiest years in American history. It survived being occupied by the Union Army. ...

Roy Exum: The Rose Among Thorns

President Trump, very wisely, has just announced what is being called the "Great American Economic Revival Industry Group" (GAERIG) and it's a fabulous idea. In an effort to kick start our staggering economy in the midst of the coronavirus and swerve away from a recession or depression, the president has assembled a bipartisan group of just over 100 of the greatest business minds ...

Sports

Bryan Softball Lands Eight On All-Academic Team, Smith Represents On Champions Of Character Team

Recently, the Appalachian Athletic Conference announced the honorees for this year's All-Academic and Champions of Character Teams for the sport of softball, and the Bryan Lions had 8 members earn All-Academic status while senior middle-infielder and Cookeville, Tennessee native Heidi Smith was the squad's representative to the Champions of Character Team. A total of 116 softball ...

UTC's Bouldin Awarded SoCon Graduate Scholarship

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball student-athlete Lakelyn Bouldin is the recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship the Southern Conference announced Wednesday. She is one of 10 postgraduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year. This year's honorees include: Dave Hart Scholarship recipient William Stout (Wofford); Dorothy ...


