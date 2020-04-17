Old Furniture Company Building Destroyed By Fire In Rossville

A vacant building on McFarland Avenue went up in flames Friday morning.
The cause of the massive fire is under investigation.
The building once was the home of G and M Furniture Company. The furniture store closed years ago.
April 17, 2020
Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 51,500 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 8,500 customers remain without power. ... (click for more)
A wanted felon was arrested on multiple charges on Wednesday morning in Cleveland after a vehicle and foot pursuit.
At 3 a.m., the 911 Communications Center notified Cleveland Police Department ... (click for more)
Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 51,500 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 8,500 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers in the next 24 hours but estimates that total restoration may take until Tuesday.
One of the ways EPB is speeding ... (click for more)
A wanted felon was arrested on multiple charges on Wednesday morning in Cleveland after a vehicle and foot pursuit.
At 3 a.m., the 911 Communications Center notified Cleveland Police Department officers of a suspect, who was driving a pickup truck, shooting at a victim. The victim gave information to the 911 call taker of their location, allowing officers to make contact with ... (click for more)
Chattanooga, Tn., a town nestled between the Southern Appalachians Mountains and the Tennessee River, was originally occupied by proud people. Sadly, they were forced off their homes by greed. New settlers would move in and call it their own.
My hometown had only 2,500 upon the outbreak of the four bloodiest years in American history. It survived being occupied by the Union Army. ... (click for more)
President Trump, very wisely, has just announced what is being called the “Great American Economic Revival Industry Group” (GAERIG) and it’s a fabulous idea. In an effort to kick start our staggering economy in the midst of the coronavirus and swerve away from a recession or depression, the president has assembled a bipartisan group of just over 100 of the greatest business minds ... (click for more)
Recently, the Appalachian Athletic Conference announced the honorees for this year’s All-Academic and Champions of Character Teams for the sport of softball, and the Bryan Lions had 8 members earn All-Academic status while senior middle-infielder and Cookeville, Tennessee native Heidi Smith was the squad’s representative to the Champions of Character Team.
A total of 116 softball ... (click for more)
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball student-athlete Lakelyn Bouldin is the recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship the Southern Conference announced Wednesday. She is one of 10 postgraduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year.
This year’s honorees include: Dave Hart Scholarship recipient William Stout (Wofford); Dorothy ... (click for more)