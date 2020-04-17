Cleveland Pursuit Ends Safely With Wanted Felon Christopher Lewis In Custody

A wanted felon was arrested on multiple charges on Wednesday morning in Cleveland after a vehicle and foot pursuit.

At 3 a.m., the 911 Communications Center notified Cleveland Police Department officers of a suspect, who was driving a pickup truck, shooting at a victim. The victim gave information to the 911 call taker of their location, allowing officers to make contact with the suspect vehicle quickly.

After emergency lights and sirens were activated, the suspect failed to stop for police and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

Further information was revealed to officers that the suspect in the truck was identified as Christopher Lewis, 32, a felon, wanted out of Lexington, Tn., for aggravated assault, felony evading and felony reckless endangerment. Lewis was considered to be armed and dangerous.

The pursuit lasted approximately 15 minutes and ended when the suspect crashed into a Lee University apartment building located at 1950 Cherry Street NE. Lewis fled on foot and was chased by officers, while the truck’s passenger, Angela Hodnett, 18, was taken into custody on the scene. Officer Whitney Owens was able to catch the fleeing suspect and take him into custody safely. During a search of the suspect’s vehicle, officers recovered two handguns.

Lewis was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, sell and delivery of Methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of firearm, possession of firearm during violent felony, felony evading, reckless driving, drivers to exercise due care and several traffic penalties. Angela Hodnett was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, sell and delivery of Methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of Schedule IV.



No injuries were sustained from the crash.

Cleveland Chief Mark Gibson said, “We appreciate Sheriff Steve Lawson and his staff for the cooperative mutual aid they provide us in times like this. The collective effort between the officers of the Cleveland Police Department and the deputies of the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office prove that by working together, we can make Bradley County and the city of Cleveland a safer place for our residents.”