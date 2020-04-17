Cleveland Pursuit Ends Safely With Wanted Felon Christopher Lewis In Custody

 Friday, April 17, 2020 72.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

A wanted felon was arrested on multiple charges on Wednesday morning in Cleveland after a vehicle and foot pursuit.

At 3 a.m., the 911 Communications Center notified Cleveland Police Department officers of a suspect, who was driving a pickup truck, shooting at a victim. The victim gave information to the 911 call taker of their location, allowing officers to make contact with the suspect vehicle quickly.

After emergency lights and sirens were activated, the suspect failed to stop for police and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

Further information was revealed to officers that the suspect in the truck was identified as Christopher Lewis, 32, a felon, wanted out of Lexington, Tn., for aggravated assault, felony evading and felony reckless endangerment. Lewis was considered to be armed and dangerous.

The pursuit lasted approximately 15 minutes and ended when the suspect crashed into a Lee University apartment building located at 1950 Cherry Street NE. Lewis fled on foot and was chased by officers, while the truck’s passenger, Angela Hodnett, 18, was taken into custody on the scene. Officer Whitney Owens was able to catch the fleeing suspect and take him into custody safely. During a search of the suspect’s vehicle, officers recovered two handguns.

Lewis was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, sell and delivery of Methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of firearm, possession of firearm during violent felony, felony evading, reckless driving, drivers to exercise due care and several traffic penalties. Angela Hodnett was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, sell and delivery of Methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of Schedule IV.

No injuries were sustained from the crash.

Cleveland Chief Mark Gibson said, “We appreciate Sheriff Steve Lawson and his staff for the cooperative mutual aid they provide us in times like this. The collective effort between the officers of the Cleveland Police Department and the deputies of the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office prove that by working together, we can make Bradley County and the city of Cleveland a safer place for our residents.”

 

 


Our People Make Us Great

Chattanooga, Tn., a town nestled between the Southern Appalachians Mountains and the Tennessee River, was originally occupied by proud people. Sadly, they were forced off their homes by greed. New settlers would move in and call it their own. My hometown had only 2,500 upon the outbreak of the four bloodiest years in American history. It survived being occupied by the Union Army.

Roy Exum: The Rose Among Thorns

President Trump, very wisely, has just announced what is being called the "Great American Economic Revival Industry Group" (GAERIG) and it's a fabulous idea. In an effort to kick start our staggering economy in the midst of the coronavirus and swerve away from a recession or depression, the president has assembled a bipartisan group of just over 100 of the greatest business minds

Bryan Softball Lands Eight On All-Academic Team, Smith Represents On Champions Of Character Team

Recently, the Appalachian Athletic Conference announced the honorees for this year's All-Academic and Champions of Character Teams for the sport of softball, and the Bryan Lions had 8 members earn All-Academic status while senior middle-infielder and Cookeville, Tennessee native Heidi Smith was the squad's representative to the Champions of Character Team. A total of 116 softball

UTC's Bouldin Awarded SoCon Graduate Scholarship

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball student-athlete Lakelyn Bouldin is the recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship the Southern Conference announced Wednesday. She is one of 10 postgraduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year. This year's honorees include: Dave Hart Scholarship recipient William Stout (Wofford); Dorothy


