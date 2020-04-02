David Paschall To Join Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission

David Paschall is set to join the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission.

He and four incumbents are the only applicants for the five-member commission.

The election is in August.

Incumbents seeking re-election are Mayor Walker Jones, Brooke Pippenger, Frank Schriner and Jim Bentley.

Don Stinnett recently moved away and left his commission seat.

Traditionally, there is not a contested race for the commission posts.

Lookout Mountain School Board posts will go to James M.

Haley, Haven Glascock and Karen Welborn. The board has duties relating to the Lookout Mountain Elementary School, which is a Hamilton County public school.