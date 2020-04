Three County School Board members wound up with opposition in the August election.

Stephen E. Vickers qualified at the last minute to run against veteran board member Rhonda Thurman. A flier said he is the choice of a group called Hamilton County United.

Kathy Lennon is opposed by Marco Perez in District 2. Former Red Bank Mayor John Roberts picked up papers, but did not return them.

Debbi Meyers is running against Chairman Joe Wingate in District 7.

Tiffanie Robinson has no opposition.