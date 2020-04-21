 Tuesday, April 21, 2020 55.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ARNETT, DUSTIN LANE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/21/1978
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAVITT, KENNETH LEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/20/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GARRISON, SAMANTHA SCHEREE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
LANSDEN, KENYA IMANI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LANSDEN, NYREE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MILLSAPS, LARRY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/14/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • STALKING
  • AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SOARES, SCOTT D
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TOWNSEND, DESMOND
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WOODS, MARIAH NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT


