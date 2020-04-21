Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNETT, DUSTIN LANE

274 CTY RD 134 ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CAVITT, KENNETH LEE

4012 PACK TOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

LANSDEN, KENYA IMANI

3719 HEMMINGWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

LANSDEN, NYREE

3718 HEMINGWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

MILLSAPS, LARRY WAYNE

13744 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

STALKING

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

---

OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE

1515 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

SOARES, SCOTT D

32 WOODLAWN DR APT #2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

TOWNSEND, DESMOND

1304 SOUTH BEACH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

WOODS, MARIAH NICOLE

830 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots: