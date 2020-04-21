Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ARNETT, DUSTIN LANE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/21/1978
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CAVITT, KENNETH LEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/20/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GARRISON, SAMANTHA SCHEREE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|LANSDEN, KENYA IMANI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|LANSDEN, NYREE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MILLSAPS, LARRY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/14/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- STALKING
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
|
|OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SOARES, SCOTT D
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TOWNSEND, DESMOND
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|WOODS, MARIAH NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/20/2020
Charge(s):
|