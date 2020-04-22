EPB Completes Reconstruction Of Utility Poles, Electric Lines And Power System Equipment

EPB has completed the reconstruction of the utility poles, electric lines, and power system equipment that sustained catastrophic damage when tornadoes and severe weather ripped through Chattanooga Easter Sunday causing power outages for about 60,000 customers.

“We’ve re-energized all of the power lines necessary to complete the restoration and the smart grid is operating within normal parameters at the system level, but we haven’t yet replaced the smart grid equipment in many areas, so there may be some house-to-house outages that aren’t apparent to us.” said Scottie Summerlin, EPB public relations coordinator. “If anyone is still experiencing a power outage from last week’s storm, please call EPB to let us know at (423) 648-1372.”

She also highlighted EPB’s continuing effort to restore fiber optic services. “We know connectivity is a top priority especially now. The re-construction effort is a layering process. Electric crews must replace utility poles and restore electricity before fiber optic repairs can be made. We’ve had fiber crews coming in as soon as electric crews complete their work.”

EPB has engaged hundreds of additional fiber installers in the effort to repair internet and other fiber optic services as quickly as possible. Their current focus is re-splicing the main feeder fiber cables which will restore service to thousands of additional customers over the next two days. Once this is done, EPB will work on repairing the smaller distribution fiber lines to bring remaining customers back on-line.

EPB expects to restore fiber optic services to most customers by Friday, but restoration efforts will likely extend through the weekend.