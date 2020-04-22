 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 62.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

EPB Completes Reconstruction Of Utility Poles, Electric Lines And Power System Equipment

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

EPB has completed the reconstruction of the utility poles, electric lines, and power system equipment that sustained catastrophic damage when tornadoes and severe weather ripped through Chattanooga Easter Sunday causing power outages for about 60,000 customers.

 

“We’ve re-energized all of the power lines necessary to complete the restoration and the smart grid is operating within normal parameters at the system level, but we haven’t yet replaced the smart grid equipment in many areas, so there may be some house-to-house outages that aren’t apparent to us.” said Scottie Summerlin, EPB public relations coordinator.

“If anyone is still experiencing a power outage from last week’s storm, please call EPB to let us know at (423) 648-1372.”

 

 

She also highlighted EPB’s continuing effort to restore fiber optic services. “We know connectivity is a top priority especially now. The re-construction effort is a layering process. Electric crews must replace utility poles and restore electricity before fiber optic repairs can be made. We’ve had fiber crews coming in as soon as electric crews complete their work.”

 

EPB has engaged hundreds of additional fiber installers in the effort to repair internet and other fiber optic services as quickly as possible. Their current focus is re-splicing the main feeder fiber cables which will restore service to thousands of additional customers over the next two days. Once this is done, EPB will work on repairing the smaller distribution fiber lines to bring remaining customers back on-line.

 

EPB expects to restore fiber optic services to most customers by Friday, but restoration efforts will likely extend through the weekend.

 


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMMONS, DAVONTE DAWUN 2215 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ATTEMPT CRIMINAL HOMICIDE ATTEMPT CRIMINAL HOMICIDE AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT --- BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES 7296 VALLEY LN HIXSON, 37343 ... (click for more)

Police Respond On Shooting Call Near McDonald's On 3rd Street

Chattanooga Police were responding late Tuesday night on a shooting call in the vicinity of the McDonald's on E. Third Street. A shots fired/person shot call went out at 10:42 p.m. Hamilton County EMS was dispatched to the scene that is near O'Neal Street.

Chattanooga State Faculty, Staff And Students Are Resilient

Roy Exum: What's Best For All People?

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has a lot of people mad at him. On one side of a razor-thin line are those who say it's too to early to bring the state back to life with our coronavirus cases still climbing. The other side is crying as families cannot get by on unemployment benefits, roughly $275 a week in Tennessee. I've got loads of emails that argue both sides well. In Hamilton County,

Roy Exum: What’s Best For All People?

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has a lot of people mad at him. On one side of a razor-thin line are those who say it’s too to early to bring the state back to life with our coronavirus cases still climbing. The other side is crying as families cannot get by on unemployment benefits, roughly $275 a week in Tennessee. I’ve got loads of emails that argue both sides well. In Hamilton County, ... (click for more)

CFC Spring Season "Will Not Happen"; UTC Awaiting Guidance From NCAA, Southern Conference On Future Games

Dan Fleser: How Peyton Manning Became "The Sheriff"

KNOXVILLE – With some time on my hands – imagine that – I went searching this week for the origins of Peyton Manning's nickname "The Sheriff." Came upon a plausible explanation that traced its roots to an ESPN Monday Night Football telecast in 2009 and to, of all people, Jon Gruden. The network's game analyst, who may or may not own land in Sevier County, came up with the moniker

Dan Fleser: How Peyton Manning Became "The Sheriff"

KNOXVILLE – With some time on my hands – imagine that – I went searching this week for the origins of Peyton Manning’s nickname “The Sheriff.” Came upon a plausible explanation that traced its roots to an ESPN Monday Night Football telecast in 2009 and to, of all people, Jon Gruden. The network’s game analyst, who may or may not own land in Sevier County, came up with the moniker ... (click for more)


