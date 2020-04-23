Police Blotter: 2 Pairs Of Women Tussle, Steal Gummies, Milk In Speedway Incident; Police Check Out Rap Video With Gun As Prop

An employee at the Mapco on Highway 58 called police due to a disorder at pump 6. Dustin Fairbanks and Aubrey King were refusing to get out of Haden Laymons' vehicle. Mr. Laymons stated he did not know them and he was giving them a ride but wished for them to leave him alone. Mr. Fairbanks and Ms. King left the area when asked by officers.* * *A man on 15th Avenue said he had three pairs of shoes stolen from his back porch. He said he leaves his shoes on the back porch regularly, and he went to bed at approximately 11:45 the night before.When he woke up to go get his shoes at around 11 a.m. he found that they were gone. The three shoes included a pair of Nikes (valued at $70), a pair of Jordans (valued at $140), and a pair of Adidas (valued at $100). There is no suspect information.* * *Police received a call of an alarm at 802 Broad St. Upon arrival police found the front glass window to be broken out along with a glass door which was smashed as well (total damage was estimated at $3,000 by the victim). Upon making entry it appeared someone had taken some cigarettes. Police cleared the building to ensure no one else was inside. The owner responded to the scene. The victim told police there were about 10 cartons of cigarettes stolen. He said each carton was worth about $58 with a total of $580 worth of property stolen. Police viewed their camera footage and found a bald black male throwing a rock three times at the front of the business. Police observed the man climb in the window and take the cigarettes then exit the same way he entered. Police searched the area, however, were unable to locate the suspect or other evidence. Police contacted the day shift supervisor to send out the video and images.* * *A woman reported that some TRU Religion pants, shirts, and Victoria's Secret bra and panty sets were stolen from the Residence Inn laundry room on Center Street. All items are valued at $720.* * *Police reported to a situation on Jarvis Avenue. Police were told a woman is elderly and wantedto get out of the house. She called her friend to drive her around. The friend arrived while the officer took the report. The woman's daughter had a huge problem with her leaving due to the coronavirus that has killed some elderly people in Hamilton County. The woman decided to stay in.* * *Police spoke with a man on Hawthorne Street after he placed $200 onto a Walgreens Gift Card and provided the serial number to an unknown male. The unknown male called him and said that he was Padre (Father) David Cutter with the "Catholic Church". Padre Cutter asked for him to help the church by donating money onto a gift card and then providing him with the gift card serial number. The man traveled to the East Ridge Walgreens and purchased the gift card. He then texted the serial number to "Padre Cutter." When he did not hear back from "Padre Cutter" he felt that he had been scammed. He has attempted to cancel the gift card and any further transaction related to the card number.* * *Police responded to a Shoplifting at 4355 58 Highway. Upon arrival on scene police met with the complainant who said she had two women enter the Speedway and take several items, then exit the store. The women approached a vehicle with two other women in it, began to argue with them and during the course of the argument pepper sprayed them. The second group of females then entered the store and took two gallons of milk into the bathroom to wash their eyes out. The second pair of females then exited the Speedway and left in a silver sedan without paying for the milk. The employee identified the first pair of females. She did not know the identity of the second pair of females. Police attempted to identify both of the first set of females, but were unsuccessful. Items Stolen: Giant Gummy Bear -$6, Candy Shark - $5 x 2, Slushies- $2 x 2, and the milk.* * *Police were dispatched to Chestnut Street/W. 26th Street on two men making a rap video in an abandoned concrete slab that used to be a part of the foundry. The reporting party stated one of the men was holding a gun while filming in font of a drone. Upon arrival, police located the two men. Both said they were filming a music video. Police asked if they had a firearm and one said he did. The firearm was not on his person but located next to their gear. The pistol, a Hi-Point 9mm, was run through NCIC and was not stolen. Both men were extremely apologetic and said they did not mean to cause a disturbance. They were both checked for warrants and then released.