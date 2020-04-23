April 23, 2020
Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield said Thursday that the county will fully staff the fire hall at Fairview near Rossville to serve the northern part of the county.
An employee at the Mapco on Highway 58 called police due to a disorder at pump 6. Dustin Fairbanks and Aubrey King were refusing to get out of Haden Laymons' vehicle. Mr. Laymons stated he did not know them and he was giving them a ride but wished for them to leave him alone. Mr. Fairbanks and Ms. King left the area when asked by officers.
* * *
Drawings illustrate plans that are under consideration for moving Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts into the Sears portion of Northgate Mall.
The county would wind up with over 12 acres of property at the mall site, including a large parking section.
As someone who has relatives working and risking their lives on the front lines daily, I find it appalling that some people can be so petty and small minded concerning themselves with the small things like missing out on a holiday drive-thru service.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Multiple Tennessee Vols are ready to take the next step in their football careers as the 2020 NFL Draft takes place Thursday through Saturday live on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
Chattanooga Football Club Managing Director Jeremy Alumbaugh told members of the Finley Stadium Board on Tuesday that the spring season, which should have run from mid-March until mid-June, will not happen.
