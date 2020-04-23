Walker County To Fully Staff Fire Station At Fairview To Serve North Part Of County

Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield said Thursday that the county will fully staff the fire hall at Fairview near Rossville to serve the northern part of the county.

He said the station has been active due to a lack of volunteers.

The commissioner said the station will be a seven-day-a week, 24-hour operation.

The county will begin recruiting to staff the fire hall.

“We have had a need for an additional fire station in northern Walker County for a long time,” said Commissioner Whitfield. “Adding career firefighters at the Fairview station will help improve response times, while addressing an increased demand for services in our most populated communities.”

Last year, there were 1,025 calls for service in the Fairview district. Firefighters at Station 2 in nearby Flintstone currently handle calls in Fairview, in addition to the Flintstone district.

“The staffing of Station 7 is a positive step forward toward maintaining the county’s ISO Public Protection Classification of a 3/3Y, which helps residents and businesses secure low insurance premiums,” said Fire Chief Blake Hodge. “Along with improving response times in northern Walker County, this creates the potential for automatic aid agreements with the city of Rossville and Catoosa County, since Station 7 is close to both areas.”

Station 7 will be Walker County’s seventh fire station to be staffed 24/7/365 by full-time firefighters and will include a Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) to respond to medical calls.

Walker County realigned public safety resources in 2017 to enhance services in Flintstone, Villanow, Cane Creek and Kensington. The county also maintains 11 volunteer fire stations.

In order to staff Station 7 and fill a number of open positions, Walker County Fire Rescue will hold a recruitment class in June. Applications are currently being accepted on the county’s website at walkercountyga.gov/jobs.

Commissioner Whitfield also gave a report on road projects, saying work is stalled in fixing a washout near the top of Nickajack Road due to constant rain.

The commissioner said the rebuilding of a bridge on Hog Jowl Road is nearing completion, but it will still be several weeks until the 11-mile road is completely rebuilt and repaved.