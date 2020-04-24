 Friday, April 24, 2020 68.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tennessee Has 460 New Coronavirus Cases; No More Deaths; Hamilton County Goes To 143 Cases; Bledsoe Goes From 351 To 505 Cases

Friday, April 24, 2020

Tennessee coronavirus cases rose from 8,266 to 8,726 in the Friday report - many from a sharp increase in Bledsoe County where many cases have been found at the correctional facility at Pikeville.

Bledsoe County now has 505 cases - up from 351 on Thursday. There have been no deaths in the county from the virus.

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are listed at 168, indicating a revision since the figure was two higher on Thursday.

Officials said 808 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 15 from Thursday.

Hamilton County is at 141 cases, an increase of seven since Thursday.

It remains at 13 deaths.

Bradley County is up to 40 cases with one death. 

Rhea County has had three cases.

Marion County remains at 28 cases. It has recorded one death. 

Sequatchie County has three cases. Grundy is up to 28 cases with one death. Meigs County has five cases. Franklin County has 29 cases with one death.

McMinn County has seven cases. Monroe County is at 12 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at six cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 573 cases and has 32 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 2,001 cases and has had 42 deaths.

There are now 377 cases in Williamson County and seven coronavirus deaths, up one from Wednesday. 

Knox County, with four deaths, is at 204 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 2,176 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 32 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 99 years.

A total of 22 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19, and 1,111 individuals have recovered from the virus in Nashville/Davidson County. The Nashville death toll has not increased for several days.

 


April 24, 2020

Auburn Hills Trailer Park Managers Arrested For Withholding Disaster Relief Packages For Residents; Supplies Handed Out To Residents

An investigation resulted in two trailer park property managers in Ooltewah being charged with theft for hoarding relief supplies. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Tuesday from residents at Auburn Hills Trailer Park claiming property managers had stashed away tornado relief supplies meant for them. These supplies included food, tools and electric generators. ... (click for more)

Catoosa County Government To Begin Phased Return To Normal Operations

Catoosa County Government representatives announced plans for a phased return to normal operations to begin Monday, May 4. The suspension of in-person public visits to county departments will be lifted then, county employees who have been teleworking will return to their offices while enhanced measures to protect the health of employees and the public will remain in place. ... (click for more)

Opinion

More COVID Help Is On The Way For Tennesseans

Recently, I’ve fielded a lot of questions about what Washington is doing to take care of Tennesseans on a local level. When I was in Chattanooga last week, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger impressed upon me the importance of supporting local businesses and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, President Trump signed a “Phase 3.5” rescue ... (click for more)

In Tough Times, Community Colleges Can Be The Answer

Historically, community college enrollment has an inverse relationship with the health of the economy. When the economy is strong, community college enrollment typically decreases. When the economy is suffering, the enrollment becomes stronger. Trends also show that adult student enrollment is even more sensitive to these economic changes. In the wake of the 2008 “Great Recession” ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: How Keyen Green Got To Tennessee

KNOXVILLE – Keyen Green went the grad transfer route this spring because the former Liberty University standout felt “capped out” at the mid-major level. “I needed more of challenge,” the 6-foot-1 forward said. That’s saying something, considering the challenge of unknowingly playing with a fractured right ankle and torn ligaments didn’t prevent her from becoming Big South ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Celie Patterson Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan In Volleyball

Cleveland State volleyball’s Celie Patterson had a huge day on Wednesday, as she signed on to play next year for the Tennessee Wesleyan Lady Bulldogs. The freshman had a big year in the Lady Cougars’ Region Runner-Up season in 2019. She was second on the team in assists with 110 total and contributed 151 digs and 52 kills as well. Patterson also had the game-winning kill in a ... (click for more)


