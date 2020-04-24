Tennessee Has 460 New Coronavirus Cases; No More Deaths; Hamilton County Goes To 143 Cases; Bledsoe Goes From 351 To 505 Cases

Tennessee coronavirus cases rose from 8,266 to 8,726 in the Friday report - many from a sharp increase in Bledsoe County where many cases have been found at the correctional facility at Pikeville.

Bledsoe County now has 505 cases - up from 351 on Thursday. There have been no deaths in the county from the virus.

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are listed at 168, indicating a revision since the figure was two higher on Thursday.

Officials said 808 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 15 from Thursday.

Hamilton County is at 141 cases, an increase of seven since Thursday.

It remains at 13 deaths.

Bradley County is up to 40 cases with one death.

Rhea County has had three cases.

Marion County remains at 28 cases. It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County has three cases. Grundy is up to 28 cases with one death. Meigs County has five cases. Franklin County has 29 cases with one death.

McMinn County has seven cases. Monroe County is at 12 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at six cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 573 cases and has 32 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 2,001 cases and has had 42 deaths.

There are now 377 cases in Williamson County and seven coronavirus deaths, up one from Wednesday.

Knox County, with four deaths, is at 204 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 2,176 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 32 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 99 years.

A total of 22 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19, and 1,111 individuals have recovered from the virus in Nashville/Davidson County. The Nashville death toll has not increased for several days.