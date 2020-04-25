All Restaurants Throughout Hamilton County, Including Chattanooga, Can Re-Open Monday

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced on Saturday that all restaurants in Hamilton County can open on Monday with specific guidelines.

The Hamilton County Health Department will open restaurants based on the authority delegated by Governor Bill Lee in his latest Executive Order No. 29, released on Friday.

It includes restaurants within the city of Chattanooga.

All restaurants shall comply with the guidelines found in the "Tennessee Pledge: Reopening Tennessee Responsibly" document, found on Hamilton County's website at www.HamiltonTN.gov or on the state of Tennessee's website at www.TN.gov.