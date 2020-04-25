 Saturday, April 25, 2020 71.0°F   mostly cloudy and breezy   Mostly Cloudy and Breezy

Breaking News


All Restaurants Throughout Hamilton County, Including Chattanooga, Can Re-Open Monday

Saturday, April 25, 2020

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced on Saturday that all restaurants in Hamilton County can open on Monday with specific guidelines.

 

The Hamilton County Health Department will open restaurants based on the authority delegated by Governor Bill Lee in his latest Executive Order No.

29, released on Friday.

 

It includes restaurants within the city of Chattanooga.

 

All restaurants shall comply with the guidelines found in the "Tennessee Pledge: Reopening Tennessee Responsibly" document, found on Hamilton County's website at www.HamiltonTN.gov or on the state of Tennessee's website at www.TN.gov.

 


April 25, 2020

2 Arrested For 3 Break-ins And $10,000 In Stolen Property In Bradley County

April 25, 2020

Georgia Has 8 More Coronavirus Deaths, 725 New Cases

April 25, 2020

Contractor To Remove Storm Brush And Debris In Hamilton County Beginning Sunday


A woman from Rossville and a man from Chattanooga have been arrested on multiple charges after attempting to break into two Bradley County residences, forcibly entering a Bradley County business, ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Thursday that eight more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Friday report, bringing the total to 907. The confirmed cases are ... (click for more)

Hamilton County has contracted with a contractor to remove brush and debris materials from the damaged areas beginning Sunday. There is no charge for these services. Standifer Gap Park ... (click for more)



Breaking News

2 Arrested For 3 Break-ins And $10,000 In Stolen Property In Bradley County

A woman from Rossville and a man from Chattanooga have been arrested on multiple charges after attempting to break into two Bradley County residences, forcibly entering a Bradley County business, and stealing over $10,000 of property. At approximately 5:14 a.m. on Saturday, deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a business in Charleston, in response ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 8 More Coronavirus Deaths, 725 New Cases

Georgia state health officials said Thursday that eight more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Friday report, bringing the total to 907. The confirmed cases are now at 23,216 - up by 725. Hospitalizations are at 4,353 - up 31. Whitfield County is up to 63 cases, still with four deaths. Walker County remains at 59 cases and no deaths. Dade ... (click for more)

Opinion

More COVID Help Is On The Way For Tennesseans

Recently, I’ve fielded a lot of questions about what Washington is doing to take care of Tennesseans on a local level. When I was in Chattanooga last week, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger impressed upon me the importance of supporting local businesses and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, President Trump signed a “Phase 3.5” rescue ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

How did a once in a lifetime moment get past us. The Saturday Funnies has just learned that earlier this week there was an occurrence that will never happen again in our lifetimes. Get this, Monday was the 20 th of the month. In the military we work off a 24-hour clock rather than a 12-hour clock, which means 8 p.m. is the “20” hour. This means that at 20 minutes and 20 seconds ... (click for more)

Sports

Dalton Places Three Golfers On NAIA PING All-American Team

NORMAN, Okla. — 2020 NAIA PING All-America Teams have been announced today by the GCAA. Wilhelm Ahlgren of Keiser, Lindsey Wilson's Callum Blinkhorn, Noah Hoffman of Ottawa (AZ), Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas of Keiser, Oklahoma City's David Meyers, Ruan Pretorius of Point, Dalton State's Ben Rebne , Eli Scott and Chip Thompson of Coastal Georgia, Alexandre Vandermoten of Ottawa (AZ), ... (click for more)

Talented But Flawed - First Round Quarterbacks Surrounded By Question Marks

Like every other aspect of the modern day NFL, quarterbacks dominated headlines before, during and after the 2020 draft. It began with LSU gunslinger Joe Burrow’s inevitable selection by the Cincinnati Bengals, with the Ohio native expected to become the franchise quarterback the Bengals have not possessed since Carson Palmer in the mid-2000s. While Burrow shined during a sterling ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors