Here is the Walker County arrest report for April 20-26:

DODD ERIC LANCE W/M 29 OFFICER THOMASON POSSESSION OF STOLEN VEHICLE, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS



REID THADDEUS EUGENE B/M 30 OFFICER THOMASON POSSESSION OF STOLEN VEHICLE, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS



SPRAYBERRY AMANDA NICOLE W/F 28 OFFICER THOMASON POSSESSION OF STOLEN VEHICLE, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

SHIRLEY BRIAN DALE W/M 23 52313 OFFICER BARKLEY FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD (3 COUNTS)

BRADLEY CHRISTOPHER STEVEN W/M 29 4311 OFFICER BARKLEY PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY, PROBATION VIOLATION – MISD, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD

STARR TINA MARIE W/F 52 8887 OFFICER CAREATHERS HOLD FOR COURT

MOORE PHILLIP SHAUN W/M 36 *** OFFICER SPROUSE PROBATION (F)

WILKES ANDREW KINCAID W/M 30 *** OFFICER SCHRADER FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE, POSS OF A FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELONY

GREEN JAMES RANDELL W/M 53 *** OFFICER SCHRADER OBSTRUCTION

GREEN BRYANT NATHANIEL W/M 24 *** OFFICER SCHRADER VGCSA

KIMICH KATELYN NICHOLE W/F 21 *** OFFICER SCHRADER VGCSA

JACKSON PHILLIP TREMANE BM 32 OFFICER CARTER THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE

BAUGH CODY SEBASTIN WM 23 OFFICER CARTER THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE

BINGHAM TIFFANY TENNILLE WF 22 OFFICER CARTER THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE

BEATY JASON TRENT WM 19 OFFICER BUCKNER DUI,OPEN CONTAINER

SPRAYBERRY JEFFERY DANIEL W/M 40 OFFICER COPPOCK AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, BATTERY FAMILY VIOLENCE

JACKSON JARVIS LAMONT B/M 38 OFFICER COKER LPD DUI, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN ALLOW TO WITNESS FELONY/BATTERY/FAMILY VIOLENCE

PARKER KYLE PATRICK W/M 25 OFFICER THOMASON SIMPLE ASSAULT, SIMPLE BATTERY, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

SMITH HANNAH ELIZABETH W/F 24 OFFICER DYE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

BARRETT SHANNON JAY W/F 47 OFFICER BARKLEY POSSESSION OF COCAINE, MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

HUMPHREY JOHNNY STEVEN W/M 73 OFFICER BARKLEY POSSESSION OF COCAINE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE/FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, TAG LIGHT REQUIRED

KENNEDY ZACHARY LAMONT W/M 46 OFFICER BARKLEY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I – HEROIN, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, TAG LIGHT REQUIRED

THOMAS JOHN WILLIAM W/M 53 OFFICER BARKLEY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I – HEROIN, TAG LIGHT REQUIRED

HENLEY ROBERT WAYNE W/M 41 OFFICER BARKLEY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I – HEROIN, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

VANDERGRIFF TRACY DAWN W/F 50 OFFICER MULLIS RPD ENTERING AUTOMOBILE – 6 COUNTS

QUIGG JUDY ANN W/F 65 OFFICER COKER LPD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, HIT AND RUN, FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY, DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROAD

THOMPSON CHARITY NICOLE W/F 37 OFFICER KELLEY CPD POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

PERKINS JERRY RAY W/M 73 OFFICER THOMASON CRIMINAL TRESPASS

REESE MICHAEL JAMES W/M 40 OFFICER KELLEY CPD POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

BALLARD RYAN CHASE W/M 22 OFFICER KELLEY CPD BATTERY – FVA

BELL JAHMAR DEWAYNE B/M 20 OFFICER DYE POSSESSION OF COCAINE, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, USE OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD, SIMPLE BATTERY - MISD

SMITH JOSHUA LABRON B/M 23 OFFICER DYE POSSESSION OF COCAINE, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, USE OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN, RECKLESS DRIVING, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED – 1ST OFFENSE