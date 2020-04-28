David King Arrested In Shooting Death In Bradley County Early Monday Afternoon

David A. King of Cleveland has been taken into custody on charges of first-degree murder after he shot and killed Ramon Davila Tercero, who was allegedly trying to break into King’s vehicle at his residence on McClanahan Road SE.



On Monday at approximately 1:02 p.m., dispatchers at the Bradley County 911 Center received a call from King at his residence 146 McClanahan Road SE, who reported that he had shot another male who he believed was trying to break into his vehicle.

BCSO deputies and emergency personnel responded to the scene and found an unidentified, unresponsive male lying on the ground in the driveway, who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the victim to no avail. He was identified as Tercero.



Through further investigation, BCSO detectives determined that Tercero had previously worked for and allegedly stolen from King.

Officials said, "Witnesses on the scene confirmed that Tercero had arrived at the residence earlier that day and spoke with two females at the residence, who were later identified as a relative and a friend of King’s. After a brief conversation, the two females and Tercero began to depart the residence in a vehicle belonging to one of the females. As they were leaving, King came out of the residence, ordering them to stop the vehicle. Once King identified Tercero as the male in the vehicle, he began to order Tercero out of the vehicle at gunpoint, telling him that he was not supposed to be back at his residence.



"Statements from witnesses confirm Tercero was then shot by King while still seated in the car. Witnesses also stated that Tercero was pleading with King at the time he was shot."



Following an investigation by BCSO detectives and a consultation with the District Attorney General’s Office, King has been charged with first-degree murder and booked in the Bradley County Jail.

After appearing in court on Tuesday, King received a bond of $100,000.