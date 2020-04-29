AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 4/29/20

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
April 29, 2020
Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced Wednesday that all hair salons and barber shops throughout Hamilton County can open next Wednesday with specific guidelines.
The Hamilton County ... (click for more)
The Tennessee Department of Health will offer 16 drive-through events across the state this weekend to make COVID-19 testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the
Some City Council and County Commission members said they are leery of going back next month to meeting again at City Hall and the County Courthouse with the coronavirus still a threat.
The ... (click for more)
The Hamilton County Health Department will open barber shops and hair salons based on the authority delegated by Governor Bill Lee through the Tennessee Pledge released last Friday.
Officials said, ... (click for more)
The Tennessee Department of Health will offer 16 drive-through events across the state this weekend to make COVID-19 testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members.
On Saturday, eight COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:
Blount County William Blount High School ... (click for more)
To: Robin Smith, Bo Watson, Todd Gardenhire, Mike Carter, Patsy Hazelwood, Ester Helton and Yusef Hukeem,
First, the intent of this letter is not to be confrontational. Rather, it is meant to be informational for thousands of “non-essential” workers across the state. I was going to send this to each of you via email but, decided a public forum would serve the public better. We ... (click for more)
Nashville Mayor John Cooper, one of “The Big Four” Democrat mayors in Tennessee who just got usurped by Governor Bill Lee for overextending their quarantine reach, announced Tuesday he is pressing for a 32 percent tax increase in the city’s upcoming June budget. Just hours before, Jim Coppinger, Hamilton County’s mayor, told me candidly, “How can anybody think of a tax increase ... (click for more)
Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano signed with the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent today. Tiano spent the last two seasons as the starter for the Mocs, posting 5,825 career passing yards at UTC.
“I am extremely excited to sign with the Texans,” stated Tiano. “I am just ready to get to work and get to Houston.”
Tiano transferred ... (click for more)
When I came to town in 1975, there was no baseball at Engel Stadium. There was the promise of a team that would occupy the stadium in 1976 but Chattanooga had been without pro baseball for a decade or more. Woody, Sarah and Mark Reid as well as Jim Crittenden and Arvin Reingold served as investors that brought baseball back. There was a lot of excitement around town in 1975 and ... (click for more)