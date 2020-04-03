Traffic Shift Planned For U.S. 27 Downtown On Saturday Morning

The contractor for the U.S. 27 reconstruction project through downtown Chattanooga will be shifting traffic on MLK Boulevard and U.S 27 South Exit 1B on Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. and ending by 4 p.m.

Traffic on MLK Boulevard will be shifted to the south side of the road (toward downtown and Broad St.) and the exit from U.S. 27 South (Exit 1B) to MLK Boulevard will be shifted from its current location north of 6th Street to another point south of 6th Street.

While the traffic shift is underway, Pine Street in front of the Westin Hotel will be temporarily closed, but traffic can access the garage and bank. Those who must travel in the area are urged to follow the signs and be alert to the new traffic pattern that will result from the traffic shift.