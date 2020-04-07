Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
UNION, KENADI NACHELLE
8731 CHERLEE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|BYRD, DEANNA DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2020
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|DODDS, DEMETRIUS DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HOLLOWAY, BRENDAN MIKHAIL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|ILES, ASHLEY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|JAMES, DAVID L
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|KILGORE, ERIC WADE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MORALES-MORALES, FIDELINO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2020
Charge(s):
|
|PITTMAN, ANTHONY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/09/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|RICE, SHAKIRA A
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|STOKES, BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/14/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2020
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|TACKETT, ASHLEY HOPE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
|