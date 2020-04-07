 Tuesday, April 7, 2020 Weather

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
BYRD, DEANNA DAKOTA
HOMELESS , 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
DODDS, DEMETRIUS DARNELL
3721 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HOLLOWAY, BRENDAN MIKHAIL
4711 METRO PARK LN HIXSON, 373435786
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ILES, ASHLEY BROOKE
251 ANNE STREET DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JAMES, DAVID L
5066 CHESTNUT CREEK RD APISON,
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
HARASSMENT
---
KILGORE, ERIC WADE
1605 NORTH CHESTER DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MORALES-MORALES, FIDELINO
4316 12TH AVE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PITTMAN, ANTHONY WAYNE
3914 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
RICE, SHAKIRA A
2300 WILSON ST APT.

6D CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
STOKES, BRUCE
4415 COMET TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
UNION, KENADI NACHELLE
8731 CHERLEE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

