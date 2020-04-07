 Tuesday, April 7, 2020 68.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Collegedale Commission Approves PILOT Tax Break For McKee For Major Expansion

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 - by Gail Perry

The Collegedale Commission meeting on Monday night was held around a table with commissioners sitting six feet apart. No one from the public was present, to ensure their welfare, said City Attorney Sam Elliott.

 

A first and final vote for an ordinance approved a payment in lieu of ad valorem taxes (PILOT) for McKee Foods. The company has planned to spend $90 million for a building expansion and improvements and $415 million for the addition of new equipment.

This growth of the business is expected to create 480 new full-time jobs with average wages of $45,000 excluding benefits. The Hamilton County Industrial Development Board negotiated the PILOT, the third such agreement the city has had with McKee, said attorney. The vote was unanimous to approve the PILOT.

 

A bid approval for a paving project was also accepted to resurface sections of Edgmon Road and Little Debbie Parkway. One road will have 3,500 feet and the other 3,200 feet repaved for a total cost of $514,745,90. When finished, the entire length of Little Debbie Parkway will have been resurfaced. This amount also includes the repair for a shoulder failure on Tallant Road.

 

Other road work in process includes a traffic signal project on Edgmon Road that TDOT expects will begin April 20-27 when construction signs will be put up. The contract specifies the work must be finished by May 11, 2021, but TDOT is optimistic that it will be completed before then.

 

Vice Mayor Tim Johnson was told that the Greenway cannot be closed down during this time of health threats from the coronavirus because it is considered to be an alternative means of transportation. People can use the walkway from the apartments to buy groceries. But all restrooms are closed and water fountains are turned off. There are closed signs on the restrooms and a dozen construction barrels with signs at the most popular entrances to the Greenway, warning all facilities are closed. People cannot be kept off the path. If someone can walk to it, it is OK to use, but the parking lots have been closed to discourage people from driving there to walk, officials said.

 

Because residents were not present at the commission meeting, a public hearing and second vote on a zoning issue was postponed until the public is able to voice their opinions. The proposal is to reduce the minimum lot sizes in Collegedale for land that is not connected to the sewer system. For the past 20 years, the minimum size for these lots has been a full acre. This size would be sufficient to install a septic system to ensure enough area for the land to percolate. A septic system will work on less than an acre in many cases, Kelly Martin, director of planning and economic development, told the commissioners before the first vote was approved changing the ordinance. Building cannot be allowed on those smaller lots now because of the one-acre requirement in Collegedale’s zoning ordinance.

 

The recommendation from Mr. Martin is to reduce the minimum size to 25,000 square feet if the smaller lot size is approved through the Hamilton County Groundwater Protection. This would match the requirements for surrounding unincorporated property in Hamilton County.

 

 

 

 

 


April 7, 2020

Whitfield County CPA: Stimulus Checks Could Begin By Mid-April

April 7, 2020

EMA Director: Whitfield County Capable Of Setting Up Field Hospital With 150 Beds, If Needed, For COVID-19

April 7, 2020

Health Department "Heat Map" Shows Clusters Of Coronavirus In The Southern Part Of Hamilton County


A Whitfield County CPA says the first of the stimulus checks aimed at helping the nation’s economy recover from the COVID -19 pandemic could be in local bank accounts as early as mid-April. ... (click for more)

As leaders warn the nation about what could be the peak period of the COVID-19 crisis in the next two weeks, Whitfield County Emergency Management Director Claude Craig said Tuesday his agency ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department has released a heat map of the COVID-19 cases in the county. The map shows the density of cases in a particular area. The more cases there are in an area, ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Whitfield County CPA: Stimulus Checks Could Begin By Mid-April

A Whitfield County CPA says the first of the stimulus checks aimed at helping the nation’s economy recover from the COVID -19 pandemic could be in local bank accounts as early as mid-April. Giving that information Tuesday afternoon during one of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners’ twice-weekly teleconference calls, local accountant Mark Krueger said 60 million checks ... (click for more)

EMA Director: Whitfield County Capable Of Setting Up Field Hospital With 150 Beds, If Needed, For COVID-19

As leaders warn the nation about what could be the peak period of the COVID-19 crisis in the next two weeks, Whitfield County Emergency Management Director Claude Craig said Tuesday his agency has the capability of setting up a field hospital with 150 beds, if needed. “It would take a little bit of work, but we could get it set up in a short length of time, I believe,” Mr. ... (click for more)

Opinion

When Memes Become Our Theology

Social media and memes. They seem to be made for each other. If you’re looking for laughs, they often give great comic relief, particularly in this difficult time we are facing. But as I’ve seen many of the memes that regularly get posted and shared, I felt compelled to share a few thoughts. This is the main one: “Never get your theology from memes.” Typically memes are ... (click for more)

Who Would Pick A Fight With Rhonda Thurman?

I have to ask, What kind of an idiot picks a fight with Rhonda Thurman? Good grief; there is ignorant, there is dumb, there is stupid, and then there are those who think this good lady doesn't know what she's doing? Yes, she seems to have an answer for everything. And her answers always seem to be right on point -- thorough, well thought out, and devastating ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols' Hoops: 2019-20 Season Notebook

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- The inaugural season of the Kellie Harper era at Tennessee is in the books. It came to an unexpected and surreal end when the coronavirus (COVID-19) global health crisis forced the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament and altered typical human activities around the world for a substantial period of time. A Lady Vol team that started two freshmen and ... (click for more)

Tamika Catchings Headed Into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee women's basketball legend Tamika Catchings was announced Saturday as part of the nine-member 2020 induction class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Catchings follows in the footsteps of her head coach at Tennessee, the late Pat Summitt, who was the first and only other person associated with the Lady Vol program to be welcomed ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors