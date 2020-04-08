Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BASLER, SHANE MICHAEL

217 WINCHESTER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

BLACK, JOHN J

5750 LAKE RESORT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COX, DONALD WAYNE

6004 PORTER DR HARRISON, 373419541

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

---

DUBOSE, TERESE CATHERINE

5115 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD Ooltewah, 373635620

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

FUGH, SHUNGTHUN MARTEZ

2108 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GARRISON, SAMANTHA SCHEREE

1060 PLANEVILLE RD.

CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF HERIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HARDEN, CHRISTOPHER STEWART5337 BLUE OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH---HICKMAN, DAKOTA KEITH11165 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(EVADING ARREST)---HOWARD, LEE MORGAN2785 WEST LOTTIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---HUDSON, TAQUESHA INEZ8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT 38 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LONG, KEVIN T2912 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSJOYRIDING---MARSHALL, ARIEL LYNETTE313 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(HARASSMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)---MCDANIEL, DESTINY UNIQUECHERRIHEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUVIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)---MOORE, SHERRILYN ANELL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARPUBLIC INTOXICATION---OLIVER, MARK HERREN1401C AUTUMN LANE SYLACAUGA, 35150Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000THEFT OF PROPERTY---REED, TRACY DAWN7224 B TYNER RD CHATT, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---THACKER, DANIEL ZACHARY7171 NEVILLE DR OOLTEWAH, 373637217Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION---TIPPS, MYLES HUNTER6431 COOLEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,DBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500---WEATHERS, ROBERT D3205 E 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WHALEN, JAMES J3237 ARDIAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---YANIK, MICHAEL PAUL1708 CLAYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

