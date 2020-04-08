Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BASLER, SHANE MICHAEL
217 WINCHESTER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
BLACK, JOHN J
5750 LAKE RESORT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COX, DONALD WAYNE
6004 PORTER DR HARRISON, 373419541
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
---
DUBOSE, TERESE CATHERINE
5115 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD Ooltewah, 373635620
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FUGH, SHUNGTHUN MARTEZ
2108 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GARRISON, SAMANTHA SCHEREE
1060 PLANEVILLE RD.
CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF HERION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HARDEN, CHRISTOPHER STEWART
5337 BLUE OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
---
HICKMAN, DAKOTA KEITH
11165 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(EVADING ARREST)
---
HOWARD, LEE MORGAN
2785 WEST LOTTIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
HUDSON, TAQUESHA INEZ
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT 38 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LONG, KEVIN T
2912 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
JOYRIDING
---
MARSHALL, ARIEL LYNETTE
313 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(HARASSMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
MCDANIEL, DESTINY UNIQUECHERRIHE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
MOORE, SHERRILYN ANELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
OLIVER, MARK HERREN
1401C AUTUMN LANE SYLACAUGA, 35150
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
REED, TRACY DAWN
7224 B TYNER RD CHATT, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
THACKER, DANIEL ZACHARY
7171 NEVILLE DR OOLTEWAH, 373637217
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TIPPS, MYLES HUNTER
6431 COOLEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,D
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
---
WEATHERS, ROBERT D
3205 E 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WHALEN, JAMES J
3237 ARDIAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YANIK, MICHAEL PAUL
1708 CLAYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
