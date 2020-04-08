Chattanooga Family Safe After Overnight Garage Fire

There were no injuries in a house fire the Chattanooga Fire Department worked early Wednesday morning. Firefighters worked to keep flames from making their way to the main living area of the home and reunited the residents with their cat.



It happened at 1 a.m. in the 4700 block of Preserve Drive, off of Webb Road.

A 911 caller reported that her garage was on fire and that all of the occupants were out of the residential structure.



Quint 6, Quint 7, Squad 7, Quint 8 and Engine 4 responded to the scene and found the garage fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the residence.

Firefighters immediately started extinguishing the garage blaze. There was smoke on the interior of the house, but no fire. Ventilation was set up at the front door to start clearing the smoke out and the flames in the garage were knocked down rather quickly.



Crews searched the home and found the family’s cat alive and delivered the pet to the homeowners. They continued opening and closing doors and windows to ventilate the main living area and bedrooms.



There was heavy fire and smoke damage to the garage and smoke damage to the remaining parts of the home.



No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was notified to assist the impacted family.

The residents noted that they had been doing some wood-working projects in the garage earlier in the evening. A car in the garage was also being worked on. Several hours later, a member of the household was in the bonus room above the garage and felt the floor getting hot on his feet. He alerted the parents and everyone was able to get out safely. It was observed that fire-rated sheetrock in the garage helped prevent the fire from spreading to the rest of the home.