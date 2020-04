Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALL, TYEREK KAHLIL

1006 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BOYD, JOSHUA ANDERSON

9615 MOUNTAIN SHADOWS DR EAST BRAINERD, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GEIGER, MEOSHIA ROSE

808 W 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GRIM, WILLIAM CHASE

66 W SHORE DR LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HAYES, CEDRIC DEWAYNE

2001 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FELONY EVADING ARREST

---

JOHNSON, CANDICE MARIE

2706 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071068

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

KINAMORE, KESHA DENISE

2604 GLASS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPTED)

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

---

LAWSON, MAX NICKALUS

3001 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

ASSAULT

---

NEELY, MICHAEL LEE

134A BUCKLEY RD LUCEDALE, 39452

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

POE, DAVID J

7673 N BISHOP DR APT 05 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

RADCLIFF, THOMAS EDWARD

871 OGRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

RAY, JONATHON MINTELL

1235 EAST 5TH STREE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

STONE, ERIC ANTHONY

2706 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

THORTON, DAWONNA MICHELLE

212 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FTA/COMPLY CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

TRAMMELL, ALICIA DENISE

2907 JUDY ANN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

WEBB, KEVIN JAMES

4902 13TH AVE CHATT, 37407

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

WEBB, THOMAS CECIL

4902 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

WOODALL, SARAH NICOLE

1714 APPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 373793300

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

