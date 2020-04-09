 Thursday, April 9, 2020 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Erlanger Physicians, Physician Assistants, Advanced Practice RNs Take 5% Pay Cut

Thursday, April 9, 2020

Erlanger Medical Group physicians and advanced practice providers will be taking a five percent reduction in base pay, officials confirmed.

The latter category includes physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses.

Erlanger early last week furloughed some employees in a cost-cutting plan when its revenues plunged after elective surgeries were halted.

Officials said at the time, "Erlanger is among the nation’s essential public safety net hospitals which operate on particularly thin margins.  To help offset the significant costs of treating patients with life-threatening emergencies, chronic disease and traumatic injuries, Erlanger and other safety net hospitals have relied on such services as elective surgery procedures and imaging to maintain financial viability, officials said. 
 
Erlanger President and CEO Dr.

Will Jackson said, "When government officials ordered hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers to suspend elective procedures to free up capacity and supplies to treat COVID-19 patients, the move had a significant impact across the industry, especially on safety net hospitals.  Losing these key sources of income while shifting operations to test and treat COVID-19 patients led to a 30-40 percent drop in Erlanger’s revenue within days.

“An immediate and decisive action was required to ensure we continue to provide essential services to the community and safeguard the long-term health of the organization.

“The sudden and unexpected COVID-19 pandemic has already cost Erlanger millions of dollars in the past week alone. This is revenue critical to paying our 7,000+ employees and continuing to treat Chattanooga’s most vulnerable and acutely ill populations.”

As a result, he said Erlanger officials were implementing a plan to mitigate the immediate financial impact, as well as provide the flexibility to prepare for unpredictable patient volumes.  

Erlanger’s temporary expense reduction plan includes furloughing some administrative employees, changes to staffing, reducing overtime, suspending job recruitment for administrative positions, suspending vacation accruals, suspending 403b retirement contributions by the company and reductions in leadership pay.  



April 9, 2020

Quadarius Johnson Arrested, Malachi Billups Sought In Auto Thefts In Bradley County

April 9, 2020

State Education Department Partners With PBS For Instructional Lessons; State Joins With Nextdoor To Help Provide Critical Information

April 9, 2020

Cleveland State Announces New July Commencement Date


The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is searching for Malachi Billups for the theft of two vehicles and several auto burglaries. Quadarius Johnson is in custody. On Wednesday, two vehicles ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Department of Education has established a partnership with PBS stations across the state to offer first through eighth grade students up to 30 hours of instructional lessons a week, ... (click for more)

Students at Cleveland State planning to graduate next month received news worth celebrating this week. After hearing from the graduating class via student survey and discussing options with the ... (click for more)




Coronavirus Brings Out Kindness In People

Sept. 11 brought out greater kindness in us to strangers. After 9/11 I immediately noticed increased kindness in the simplest of things, holding doors open, courtesy in public. The coronavirous has had that same effect but even more intense. I see strangers concerned for the well being of others, not just in terms of social distancing but myriad acts of personal kindness and ... (click for more)

Joe Smith: I'm In Rhonda Thurman's Corner

I didn’t sleep well last night. It was one of those times when this old boxing coach was in a 10-round boxing match in my spirit. So many people are hurting right now. I have friends that have lost their jobs and are struggling to feed their families. My 11-year-old grandson tells me, “Pops I want to go to school.” I miss Sunday morning worship with my pastor and church family. ... (click for more)

2020 Porky's Golf Tourney Postponed Until August 25th

The 2020 Porky’s Open golf tournament presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, has been postponed to August 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department largest fundraiser of the year will still take place at the Council Fire Golf Club. The tournament was originally scheduled for April 28, but was pushed back by the ... (click for more)

UTC Beach Volleyball Welcomes Three Additions To Squad

Welcoming three scholastic graduates and one junior college transfer, the Chattanooga Mocs Beach Volleyball program and head coach Darin Van Horn have finalized its first official recruiting class. Despite having its inaugural season as an NCAA DI program cut short this spring, Van Horn is excited about the future and believes the additions will leave their mark not only in ... (click for more)


