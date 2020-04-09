Toddler Hit And Killed Thursday Evening On 3rd Avenue

A 16-month-old boy was hit and killed Thursday evening on 3rd Avenue.

At approximately 8:05 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a local hospital on a report of a child being brought in with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. Police located a child suffering from life threatening injuries.

Traffic investigators responded to the area of the 3600 block of 3rd Avenue to attempt to determine a location of incident. CPD traffic investigators were notified and responded to the hospital.

The victim succumbed to his injuries.

Through further investigation and evidence collected, investigators were able to determine the driver involved as well as locate the vehicle.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.