 Friday, May 1, 2020 71.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Hamilton County Clerk's Office To Reopen With Controlled Access

Friday, May 1, 2020

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles announced Friday that the Clerk’s Bonny Oaks Tag and Title office located at 6135 Heritage Park Dr. will reopen with controlled access on Monday.

 

The County Courthouse Tag and Title office will remain closed until further notice. All motor vehicle applications will be processed at the Bonny Oaks branch office.

 

Due to COVID-19 concerns and Governor Bill Lee’s Stay-at-Home recommendation, the Clerk’s office has been closed to the public, and offered limited services online and by appointment.

 

Mr.

Knowles said, “The Monday opening will also include the Miscellaneous Tax Courthouse Office located at the County Courthouse, 625 Georgia Ave., Room 201. Citizens needing to visit the courthouse Miscellaneous Tax Office with licensing needs, other than tag and title, must schedule an appointment by calling 423-209-6500. Services needing an appointment include driver license, REAL ID, marriage, notary, boat, game and fish and business licenses.  

 

“We respectfully request anyone experiencing illness or having a fever refrain from visiting the Clerk’s office until completely recovered. Social distancing will be adhered to by clerk personnel. Authorities will be directing traffic and control access per local health department guidelines. Contagion barriers have been installed at all locations and Hamilton County residents are encouraged to wear masks and gloves while visiting the office.

 

“To avoid a visit to the office, motorists needing to simply renew a vehicle registration should consider visiting  www.countyclerkanytime.com. Tag renewal applications are also accepted by mail. The address for applying is: County Clerk, PO Box 24868, Chattanooga, TN 37422-4868. These orders are processed and mailed the same day.

 

“The urgency to apply for a REAL ID by October 1, 2020 has been extended a full year by the Department of Homeland Security now delaying the requirement to October 1, 2021.

 

“Standard driver license renewal and duplicate applicants can avoid visiting the office by utilizing the Department of Safety’s  e-Services portal .

 

 “Because of the distancing requirements, we expect longer lines and waiting periods contrary to the service we have always endeavored to provide.


"We’ve been advised by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation that administers the state’s Air Pollution Testing Program, that emission centers will tentatively reopen May 11. We anticipate the State providing updated emission information in the near future.


" We appreciate the public’s understanding during these unprecedented times.”

 


May 1, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

May 1, 2020

Student Information Update Replaces Registration For Returning Students In Hamilton County Schools

April 30, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Beginning Friday, a student information update is available online for parents of returning students currently enrolled in Hamilton County Schools. The district needs information updated ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE 5700 ROPER ST APT M14 EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Student Information Update Replaces Registration For Returning Students In Hamilton County Schools

Beginning Friday, a student information update is available online for parents of returning students currently enrolled in Hamilton County Schools. The district needs information updated for all returning students in kindergarten through eleventh-grade for the 2020-2021 school year. The information update replaces the prior registration required of returning students. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Law Day 2020, The Courts Adapt To The Crisis

The first day of May is Law Day. We set aside May 1 of each year to celebrate the rule of law and the role of law in our society. The American Bar Association, our nation’s largest legal organization, describes it in these words: “Law Day provides an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process protect our liberty, strive to achieve justice, and contribute to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In May 2020

As I walked through my garden, I wondered when was the last time the month of May arrived during the night with temperatures in the 40s! But I was warmed by a yearly memory I’ve carried around for well over 50 years ago. I had to be about 12 years old when I saw a picture of a “flapper girl,” which is what they called the pretty girls who quit wearing the then-required tight corsets, ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Jean-Baptiste Earns Top Student-Athlete Award

-Chattanooga Mocs guard David Jean-Baptiste had a strong campaign on the court but is just as stellar off it. The redshirt junior earned one of the three top campus awards decided by the university’s executive leadership team. He’s the first student-athlete to claim the special honor. Jean-Baptiste claimed the Blue Award alongside fellow student leaders Stan Settles (Chancellor ... (click for more)

Austin Peay's Hudspeth, Jackson Garner TSWA Football Honors

NASHVILLE – Austin Peay’s Mark Hudspeth and Kordell Jackson were voted the Tennessee Sports Writers Association College Football Coach and Player of the Year, respectively, for the 2019 season, as announced this week. Hudspeth led the Govs to their first OVC championship since 1977, the program's first-ever nine-win regular season and their first-ever FCS playoff appearance. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors